Henry Golding, Amandla Stenberg and More Stars Attend 2019 Pre-Oscars Party

The 2019 Oscars are just around the corner, and a few stars kicked off the celebrations early.

Vanity Fair and L'Oreal Paris toasted to "New Hollywood" at Ysabel in West Hollywood, Calif. on Tuesday. The magazine's West Coast editor Krista Smith hosted the soirée along with Henry Golding, Amandla Stenberg and Yalitza Aparaicio.

Of course, there were several other stars in attendance. Chloe Bennet, Ashley Benson, Nina Dobrev, Jaime King, Rachel Bloom, Colton Hanyes, Joseph Mazzello, Becca Tilley, Susan Kelechi Watson were just a few of the celebrities to celebrate the new rising voices and change-makers in the industry.

Once inside, guests sipped on cocktails and were transported to and from the event in luxury Genesis vehicles.