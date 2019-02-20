See Amal Clooney and More Stars at Meghan Markle's NYC Baby Shower

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 10:37 AM

Stars have arrived to celebrate Meghan Markle's baby shower!

Amal Clooney, Gayle King and the Duchess of Sussex's best friend, Jessica Mulroney, have all been spotted entering The Mark hotel in New York City for the celebration. Human rights lawyer Clooney, who donned a red ensemble under a dark coat, was spotted arriving to the baby shower with her bodyguard, who carried in two bags of presents. They were multi-colored with animals on them. King was also spotted arriving with presents for the shower.

Markle's close pals Markus Anderson and designer Misha Nonoo were also in attendance for the celebration on Wednesday.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

Preparations for the baby shower began on Tuesday, with flowers and decorations arriving to The Mark.

Amal Clooney, Meghan Markle's Baby Shower

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

"The flowers were spring colors in pretty pastel shades," a source told E! News of the shower's floral decorations. "There were pink roses and cherry blossom vines. There were tons of flowers delivered before the shower started in an unmarked van. There was also a large flat cardboard box that appeared to be a convertible crib."

Gayle King, Meghan Markle's Baby Shower

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

The expecting royal, who is due to give birth to her and Prince Harry's first child in the spring, secretly flew from London to New York ahead of her baby shower. On Tuesday, Markle spent time with her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, with the two enjoying a lunch in the city together.

Markle later grabbed dinner with BFFs Serena Williams, Mulroney and Anderson at the Polo Bar restaurant.

Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle's Baby Shower

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

Over the weekend, the mom-to-be was spotted visiting Ladurée restaurant and bakery in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.

A source told Harper's Bazaar that Markle's trip to NYC was planned months ago, sharing with the outlet, "The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves. This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it's nice to share precious moments."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

