Lil Xan's Fiancée Dishes on Their Wedding Plans and Baby News

Lil Xan is no longer a heartbreak soldier—because he's in love and has a baby on the way.

Over the weekend, the 22-year-old rapper shocked fans when he revealed he and his special lady Annie Smith are about to start a family. "I wanted to wait but i just can't leave my fans in the dark,it's official im going to be a father," the budding star, whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos, announced on Instagram. "i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i've never felt more happy in my life."

To top off the special news, Smith also seemed to allude to an engagement. In an exclusive new interview with E! News, she confirmed that that her famous beau did indeed pop the question.

"It was just causal. We were talking about it really casually for a long time, like we already knew we were going to get married, but we didn't talk about it in too much depth, we just knew it was going to happen eventually. And then we were just at home and he just proposed," she told E! News. "So, we are engaged. The ring...we're very unconventional. We're engaged, but we don't have the ring yet."

The bauble is currently being custom-made for the couple to pick up once they return from touring.