How Jordyn Woods Became an Unofficial Member of the Kardashian Family

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 9:10 AM
Jordyn Woods' relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family is in turmoil.
The 21-year-old model is in the middle of cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian's former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Reports surfaced this week that Kylie Jenner's BFF hooked up with the Cleveland Cavaliers player at a house party over the weekend. Though Tristan took to social media to deny the claims in a since-deleted tweet, E! News has learned that Khloe and Tristan have called it quits.
This split news comes 10 months after Khloe gave birth to her and Tristan's baby girl, True Thompson, amid another cheating scandal. We're told the former couple will remain focused on co-parenting True as Khloe continues to live in Los Angeles and Tristan travels across the country due to his basketball career.
After news broke about Tristan and Jordyn, E! News learned that the Kardashian family is "writing Jordyn off." Though it seems Kylie is having a hard time processing the cheating news, with a source telling E! News that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was "in denial for days."
The insider adds that Kylie "is very torn on how to handle the situation," given that she's been extremely close with Jordyn for years.
In a Q&A video posted to Kylie's YouTube page over the summer, the pair explained how they first met.
"We met through a mutual friend," Kylie shared with her fans. "She grew up...she's known Jaden [Smith] like her whole life, and I met him in middle school. They were best friends, they still are."
"You guys told me to come over one day, I was like, 'OK,'" Jordyn went on to explain.
This hangout took place the summer before the duo entered ninth grade.
"And you put your name in my phone with a purple heart, and I still have the purple heart in my phone," Kylie told Jordyn.
After first connecting in their early teens, Kylie and Jordyn became inseparable, with Jordyn explaining in the YouTube video that they don't go long without talking to each other.
In a very telling moment in the YouTube video, Kylie and Jordyn were asked how to keep a friendship forever.
"You just can't put too much pressure on them, you kinda have to understand each other and be open to communicating with how you feel," Jordyn replied.
"Communication and understanding is the two things that work with us well," Kylie shared. "I think like already we have a personality that just kind of matches."
Jordyn agreed, adding, "I can go two days without or I can go two weeks without talking to her, but nothing will change. I don't think we've ever gone two weeks without talking, more so like two hours."
Kylie also said that "respect for each other" is important in a lasting friendship.
Kylie and Jordyn, who co-starred in E!'s Life of Kylie, have been there for each other through the highs and the lows for their decade-long friendship.
On an episode of the reality show, the duo broke down in tears as they talked about the death of Jordyn's father, John Woods, who passed away in 2017.
"It was really hard to see Jordyn go through something like that because, one, I'm just genuinely so close to her so when she cries I cry," Kylie said on the episode. "And it's crazy that it's going to happen to me one day."
Over the years, Kylie and Jordyn's friendship became a sisterhood, with Jordyn becoming a part of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Jordyn has been there to celebrate holidays, milestones and baby showers with the Kardashians, even attending Khloe's celebration in March 2018.
And in return, the Kardashians have been there for Woods, attending her birthdays and supporting her career. Woods even became a model for Khloe's clothing line, Good American, striking a pose for the company's campaigns. In September, Khloe and Tristan attended Jordyn's 21st birthday, where they were spotted holding hands.
I could love you and still cut you tf off.— Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) February 17, 2019
On Sunday, the same day the alleged infidelity took place, Jordyn took to Twitter to write, "I could love you and still cut you tf off."
Get Ready to Work, Work, Work, Work, Work Because It's Rihanna's Birthday & We're Voting on Her Best Music Videos
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?