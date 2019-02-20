How Jordyn Woods Became an Unofficial Member of the Kardashian Family

Jordyn Woods' relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family is in turmoil.

The 21-year-old model is in the middle of cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian's former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Reports surfaced this week that Kylie Jenner's BFF hooked up with the Cleveland Cavaliers player at a house party over the weekend. Though Tristan took to social media to deny the claims in a since-deleted tweet, E! News has learned that Khloe and Tristan have called it quits.

This split news comes 10 months after Khloe gave birth to her and Tristan's baby girl, True Thompson, amid another cheating scandal. We're told the former couple will remain focused on co-parenting True as Khloe continues to live in Los Angeles and Tristan travels across the country due to his basketball career.

After news broke about Tristan and Jordyn, E! News learned that the Kardashian family is "writing Jordyn off." Though it seems Kylie is having a hard time processing the cheating news, with a source telling E! News that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was "in denial for days."