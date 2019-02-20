Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Turned to Alcohol to Deal With Harry Potter Fame

As Daniel Radcliffe well knows, "There is no blueprint for starting young and working stuff out."

The longtime actor, who got his very famous start as Harry Potter before he even became a teenager, newly opened up about the toll that level of attention took on him as he ventured into adulthood. In an interview for Off Camera with Sam Jones, the now-29-year-old star reflected on his late teenage years and how he had turned to alcohol to cope with the fact that people were watching his every move.

"There is an awareness that I really struggled with particularly in my late teens when I was going out to places for the first time where you would feel…again it could have largely been in my head but…you would feel watched when you went into a bar, when you went into a pub," Radcliffe explained. "Then, in my case, the quickest way of forgetting about the fact that you were being watched was to get very drunk and then as you get very drunk, you become aware that, oh people are watching more now because now I'm getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more."