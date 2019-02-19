Kylie Jenner Is "Very Torn" Over Jordyn Woods' Cheating Scandal: See Their Friendship Through the Years

What a day it's been for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson officially went their separate ways. Their split was confirmed just moments after reports came out that the Cleveland Cavaliers player cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. The Good American founder has yet to post about the breakup on her own social media profiles, but her response to a separate Instagram post spoke volumes.

Khloe commented on Hollywood Unlock's Instagram about their split with a number of yelling emojis. Her close friends Larsa Pippen and Malika Haqqalso added their own replies that showed their unwavering support for their close friend. When the cheating allegations initially came out, Tristan immediately tweeted "FAKE NEWS" but quickly deleted the message.

A source told E! News on Tuesday that the entire family is shocked about the news.

"Khloe found out yesterday that Tristan had cheated with Jordyn. At first Tristan tried to deny it but she heard it from multiple people and doesn't believe him for a second," the source said. "She is angry more than she is sad."