Kylie Jenner Is "Very Torn" Over Jordyn Woods' Cheating Scandal: See Their Friendship Through the Years

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 10:00 PM

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

SPW / SplashNews.com

What a day it's been for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson officially went their separate ways. Their split was confirmed just moments after reports came out that the Cleveland Cavaliers player cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. The Good American founder has yet to post about the breakup on her own social media profiles, but her response to a separate Instagram post spoke volumes. 

Khloe commented on Hollywood Unlock's Instagram about their split with a number of yelling emojis. Her close friends Larsa Pippen and Malika Haqqalso added their own replies that showed their unwavering support for their close friend. When the cheating allegations initially came out, Tristan immediately tweeted "FAKE NEWS" but quickly deleted the message.

A source told E! News on Tuesday that the entire family is shocked about the news.

"Khloe found out yesterday that Tristan had cheated with Jordyn. At first Tristan tried to deny it but she heard it from multiple people and doesn't believe him for a second," the source said. "She is angry more than she is sad."

Watch

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Break Up

The insider also said the 34-year-old is "shocked Jordyn would do this." Additionally, "Of all the guys in the world, she can't fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this. Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again."

A second source gave some more details into Khloe and the rest of the family's mindset after the cheating news. "Khloe is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her. She can't believe it," the source said. Moreover, Khloe "knows she deserves better" and "is done."

The source continued, "It's totally out of character for Jordyn and not something they would ever expect from her. Khloe has all the support in the world from her family and they are rallying around her to help her through this."

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, George Pimentel/Getty Images

It all went down over the weekend when Tristan, Jordyn and a group of friends met up to hang out with Drake. "Tristan and Jordyn were definitely hanging close to one another and were being very flirty. Tristan had his arms around her at one point," the second source shared. "Jordyn stood by him the entire time they were out and he was laughing and smiling at her."

According to our source, they all partied until the early hours of the morning and were "very touchy" throughout the night and people could tell "they were into each other."

The cheating allegations quite literally hit close to home because Kylie and Jordyn are the best of friends and even live together. The Kylie Cosmetics owner regularly features the 21-year-old model on her Instagram Story and shows the two of them doing fun things together, such as cooking, vacationing, putting on makeup and more. She even calls Jordyn "wifey" all the time.

Apparently, the "whole family is writing Jordyn off," including Kylie. 

Take a look at the photos below to see Jordyn and Kylie's friendship through the years.

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

From Day 1

"Get you a best friend that looks at you like this," Jordyn wrote alongside this Kodak moment between her and Kylie.

ESC: Halloween Squad, Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Daring in Denim

The duo sits front row during Jonathan Simkhai's New York Fashion Week runway show in 2016. 

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Always & Forever

"Twin Souls," the model shared on social media in 2016.

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Behind-the-Scenes

Jordyn and Kylie snap a selfie a few years back, writing on social media at the time, "When bae surprises you on set."

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, NYFW 2016

Noa Griffel/BFA.com

Inseparable Duo

Kylie and Jordyn look stylish as they hit the party circuit during NYFW 2016. 

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Three Amigas

"They're sisters at this point," Jordyn captioned this photo of her, Kylie and Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Flaunt What You Got

Hot Mamas! Kylie and Jordyn pause for an impromptu photo shoot in a pair of equally as daring bikinis. 

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Mad Love

"Reposting because whether we like it or not we're stuck together forever," Jordyn captioned this snapshot of the pair in 2017.

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Another Day, Another Selfie

The girls collab on additions to Kylie's merch line in 2017.

ESC: Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Fashionistas

The besties that travel together, stay together! Kylie and Jordyn are pictured here attending Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show in 2018. 

Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods, Sacramento, High School, Prom

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Prom Queens

The E! reality star and model board a private jet in 2017 to surprise a lucky fan before his high school prom. 

Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods

NGRE / BACKGRID

Twinning

Kylie and Jordyn coordinate their sporty chic ensembles while arriving arm-in-arm to Tristan Thompson's 27th birthday party in March 2018.

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE

Supporting Each Other's Dreams

Kylie supports her BFF at the launch event of her activewear line, SECNDNTURE, in 2018. 

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Good Ol' Days

"We've traveled lives together," the cosmetics mogul gushed on Instagram in 2018. 

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

SPW / SplashNews.com

Hip Hip Hooray

The gal pals are inseparable as they arrive to Jordyn's 21st birthday bash in West Hollywood in Sep. 2018. 

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Out on the Town

Kylie and Jordyn ring in 2019 by each other's side.

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Time to Get Away

The besties enjoy a tropical vacation with Kylie's little girl, Stormi Webster, in anticipation of her 1st birthday in Feb. 2019. 

The second source explained, "Kylie was in denial for a few days, and is very torn on how to handle the situation." 

