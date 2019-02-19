Meghan Markle Grabs Dinner With Serena Williams and More Besties in NYC After Baby Shower

Meghan Markle is still taking on the Big Apple!

The Duchess of Sussex is enjoying her time in New York City hours after her baby shower.

E! News confirmed that she secretly flew from London to the big city to celebrate her baby shower. She reportedly arrived on Friday, and has spent these last few days catching up with friends and exploring the city.

And it seems like her Tuesday festivities aren't over, because she got dinner with some of her closest pals.

The former Suits actress was spotted arriving at the Polo Bar restaurant with Serena Williams, Jessica Mulroney and Markus Anderson.

(He's the one who reportedly introduced Meghan to Prince Harry.)

The 37-year-old royal was all smiles as she stepped out of her car, wearing a chic black Victoria Beckham Tailored Slim Coat ($3, 085), Hatch Collection Skinny Maternity Jeans ($248) and Kindred Mid-Calf velvet boots ($695).