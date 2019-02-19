How Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian Family Really Feel About Jordyn Woods' Betrayal

Kylie Jenner is reeling over the realization that best friend Jordyn Woods betrayed her friendship by hooking up with Khloe Kardashian's former beau, Tristan Thompson.

While news of Tristan cheating on the mother of his child isn't a surprise to the world, people are shocked to learn that the mistress is a close confidante of Kylie.

This is perhaps most surprising to the Kardashian family, who have been close friends with the aspiring model for much of her life. However, this scandal marks the end of a friendship that spans well over a decade. A source tells E! News, "The whole family is writing Jordyn off."

Cutting ties with the 21-year-old is going to be hardest for Kylie, who, according to a source, "was in denial for days."

The makeup mogul "is very torn on how to handle the situation," and for good reason. Kylie fondly refers to Woods as Auntie Jordyn and reportedly lets her friend live in in her guest house.