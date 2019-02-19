Karl Lagerfeld Dead at 85: Remembering the Iconic Designer's Life in Pictures

Karl Lagerfeld has passed away at the age of 85.

Chanel announced the fashion designer's death on Tuesday.

"It is with deep sadness that the House of Chanel announces the passing of Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director for the Chanel Fashion House since 1983," Chanel said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the fashion legend was missing from Chanel's Paris Fashion Week shows. At the time, the brand said that Lagerfeld was "feeling tired" and had requested that Virginie Viard fill in for him.

In 1955, Lagerfeld began his career by winning a design competition for his sketch of a coat. He was then hired to be an assistant for Pierre Balmain, who also produced the award-winning jacket.

Lagerfeld reached icon status as the creative director for Chanel and Fendi.

He also partnered with brands including H&M, Macy's and Hogan to create highly-successful collections.