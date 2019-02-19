Kim Kardashian Shares the Cutest Father-Son Photo of Kanye West and Saint

Prepare for your heart to melt.

Kim Kardashian knows a thing or two about great pictures. The latest proof? This adorable black and white photo of her famous husband, Kanye West, and their only son, Saint West.

In the snap that she shared on Instagram, the 3-year-old tot is smiling while the rapper embraces him in a hug and plants a kiss on his cheek.

All together now: awwww!

Fans weren't the only ones with their hearts suddenly swelling. "These two melt my heart," the makeup mogul captioned the sweet picture. Needless to say, little Saint could have a future in modeling if he's interested.