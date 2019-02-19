Meghan Markle's Baby Shower: All the Details on Her NYC Celebration

Meghan Markle's baby shower is underway! The Duchess of Sussex was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City ahead of the celebration with her closest pals.

The expecting royal, who is due to give birth to her and Prince Harry's first child in the spring, secretly flew from London to New York ahead of her baby shower, E! News confirmed. Cameras spotted Markle, donning Le Specs sunglasses ($70) and a pea coat, cradling her baby bump as she headed out ahead of the celebration on Tuesday.

Markle paired the look with a Carolina Herrera Matryoshka Locked L Shoulder Bag and Hatch Maternity jeans, available for $248. The Duchess also wore $398 Stuart Weitzman pumps, Solange Azagury-Partridge 'Love' Ring, a bracelet from Bar Jewellery and Pippa Small earrings.

"The flowers were spring colors in pretty pastel shades," a source tells E! News of the shower's floral decorations. "There were pink roses and cherry blossom vines. There were tons of flowers delivered before the shower started in an unmarked van. There was also a large flat cardboard box that appeared to be a convertible crib."