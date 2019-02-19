Kate Beckinsale Claps Back at Troll Over Her Dating Choices

Kate Beckinsale is over the critical comments about her personal life.

The Underworld actress, who has been spotted out with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in recent months, took to Instagram over the weekend to respond to a comment about her dating choices. On Friday, Beckinsale posted a selfie along with the caption, "Here's what I got from five years of biology class : 'mollusc' is Latin for 'soft flesh' and how to identify and label a urethra. Neither has kicked in yet as useful as of today."

In the comments of the post, one social media user wrote, "Disappointed in your dating choices."