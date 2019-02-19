Halsey Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 7:52 AM

Halsey, Latin GRAMMY Awards

David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS

Listen up, world: Halsey is not pregnant.

The 24-year-old singer took to Twitter on Sunday to shut down speculation. The rumors started after the "Him & I" artist tweeted she had "the biggest secret" to reveal and that the news didn't relate to a new album. 

"When u guys hear it, some of you are gonna explode. Into actual pieces," she wrote.

Soon, fans started to wonder if a baby was on the way; however, the "Bad at Love" star made it perfectly clear this was not the case.

"People think my last tweet is me hinting I'm pregnant," she tweeted, "which means I'm either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual. Jokes on u, I'm doing BOTH! However, STILL not pregnant!" 

The recording artist added she was feeling "really good right now" aside from a sinus infection.

However, she didn't reveal the big surprise. So, fans will just have to wait and see.

Read

Halsey Shares the Biggest Lesson She Learned After G-Eazy Split

It certainly has been a busy time for the two-time Grammy nominee. Her song "Without Me" is currently no. 1 on Billboard's Pop Songs chart. She also made headlines after she gave an emotional performance of the hit on Saturday Night Live.

