Heidi Klum Says Goodbye to America's Got Talent

Heidi Klum marked the end of her time with America's Got Talent like a true professional. The reality TV mainstay and super model took to Twitter to pay tribute to the NBC series she called home for six seasons and one of America's Got Talent: The Champions on the finale night of The Champions.

"I wanted to say THANK YOU and how amazing the past 6 years have been while working on @AGT… I love my fellow judges, our hosts & AMAZING CREW… It's been such an incredible experience and I will miss ALL OF YOU very much! I will be watching and voting from home!" Klum tweeted.