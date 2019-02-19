Miley Cyrus Poses Topless and Parodies Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Campaign

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 6:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, 2019 Grammys

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Miley Cyrus wasn't afraid to poke fun at Shawn Mendes' recent Calvin Klein campaign

The 26-year-old singer took to social media on Monday to post her own version of the underwear ad. Like Mendes, the "Wrecking Ball" star posed shirtless in just her Calvin Klein skivvies. She also compared her parody photo with Mendes' actual campaign and covered up both of their nipples. 

"Don't leave your children with Miley," she captioned the pictures on Twitter.

All jokes aside, Cyrus has nothing but love for her fellow singer. As fans will recall, the two took the stage together at the 2019 pre-Grammys MusiCares event honoring Dolly Parton, as well as during the actual award show. They even wore matching vests while rocking out to Mendes' hit "In My Blood."

Watch

Shawn Mendes Reveals His Inspiration for In My Blood

But if Cyrus' tweet looks familiar, it's because Lady Gaga shared a similar post back in 2013. Posing next to the "Malibu" singer, Mother Monster wrote at the time, "Do not leave your children with Lady Gaga."

 

Of course, fans were quick to pick up on the similarities.

What can we say? She's just being Miley.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Top Stories , Apple News , Shawn Mendes

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Baby Shower

Meghan Markle Heads to Baby Shower: All the Details

Friends From College

What's Behind Netflix's TV Show Cancellation Spree?

Celebs React to Passing of Karl Lagerfeld

Noah Centineo

Move Over, Shawn Mendes! Kendall Jenner and Noah Centineo Just Stripped Down to Their Underwear

Gwyneth Paltrow, Shakespeare in Love

Gwyneth Paltrow Almost Turned Down Shakespeare in Love Amid Brad Pitt Breakup

Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, Muses, Kristen Stewart, Kendall Jenner, Sarah Jessica Parker, Blake Lively, Keira Knightley

How Karl Lagerfeld Became the Master of the Celebrity Fashion Universe

Cardi B, Jussie Smollett

Cardi B Slams Jussie Smollett Over Claims He Staged Attack

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.