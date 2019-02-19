Rejoice! HGTV Has Another New Property Brothers Show Coming Out

The Property Brothers are at it again. HGTV announced another new show for Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott, Property Brothers: Forever Home, is coming to the network in May 2019.

Property Brothers: Forever Home follows the brothers on a mission to turn ordinary houses into a family's lifelong dream homes. According a press release from HGTV, the series features "couples who are settled in their home but need the brothers' expertise to make it perfect will qualify for a complete makeover. These new clients aren't looking to flip their property for profit, because they know this place is ‘the one' where they can put down roots and happily spend their lives."