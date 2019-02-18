The Bachelor Did Not Jump the Fence Again, But Another Woman Has Dumped Him

Good news for Caelynn, though. Colton brought Miss Alabama Hannah home to meet his parents, and it was about as awkward as unofficial hometown dates can get.

Before heading inside to meet the 'rents, Colton foreshadowed how the evening would go because he uttered the words that are often so foreboding: "I know how much they love me, and they know how much I love them. And they're always gonna give me the advice that I need whether I wanna hear it or not."

Despite Hannah's profession of love for the 27-year-old, he apparently wasn't feeling it. Did it take a hometown date to cement that?

"You could tell Hannah is incredible and amazing. And while we were in Thailand, she told me that she was falling in love with me, but I'm not there yet," he told his mom.

When Hannah and Colton had dinner later that night, she told him she was falling in love and he offered a response that was less than ideal for someone on the other end. "I appreciate hearing that," he told the former Miss Alabama.

"Coming into this week, I think I spent so much time questioning who's ready in all of this that I didn't get to really look in the mirror and ask myself, 'Am I ready?' And I think, more importantly, "Am I ready for us?'" he said later. "And I don't know if I'm there."