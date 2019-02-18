Who Won America's Got Talent: The Champions?

America's got both talent and a new champion.

America's Got Talent: The Champions declared a winner tonight, naming magician Shin Lim the champion of all the Got Talent champions.

Lim also won season 13 of America's Got Talent, and while he may claim to be an ordinary human skilled at close up magic, you cannot convince us he's not an actual wizard. He makes cards disappear into a cloud of smoke and reappear inside Howie Mandel's water bottle. That's not possible without actual magic! It's just not!

He also can make mysterious pictures appear on cell phones and he can switch out cards that people are literally holding in their mouths, and it's mystifying in a way that almost makes us mad. How?!?!