Noah Cyrus Posts Cryptic Photos One Day After Lil Xan Announces Girlfriend's Pregnancy

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 5:58 PM
Noah Cyrus is posting some cryptic messages following the news that her ex-boyfriend Lil Xan is going to be a father.
Noah shared two selfies on Monday that showcased her emotions in different ways. One picture on her Instagram Story was taken while sitting in the car with her eyes puffy from crying. It seemed like she might have still been tearing up when she took the selfie. "Whata day," she wrote on it.
Around the same time, she uploaded another selfie on her main Instagram page where she's wearing makeup, jewelry, a low-cut blouse and styled hair. "i WILL be happy if its the last thing i do," she captioned it.
This is the first message she's posted publicly since Lil Xan revealed on Sunday night that he and his girlfriend Annie Smith were expecting their first child together. The 22-year-old rapper shared a photo on Instagram that showed him hugging Annie with the Los Angeles skyline in the background.
"i wanted to wait but i just can't leave my fans in the dark,it's official im going to be a father. i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i've never felt more happy in my life," Lil Xan wrote on Instagram.
His caption continued, "all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise ! Cant wait to show the world everything i've been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album 'BE SAFE' and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart."
Annie added a similar photo to her social media page and also hinted that the two of them were perhaps engaged. She captioned a picture of them kissing on the same balcony, "I could go on and on about how beyond grateful and lucky i am to have you by my side in life. but today to keep it simple and honest, i love you to the moon and stars, always baby. i cannot wait to call myself your wife soon."
The pregnancy and engagement news come just five months after Lil Xan and Noah had a very public breakup on social media.
E! News confirmed on Aug. 1 that Lil Xan and Noah were officially a couple. They made their red carpet debut not long after that at the 2018 MTV VMAs. About two weeks later, the two of them had a heated and emotional back-and-forth conversation that involved cheating allegations and tearful messages to followers. Lil Xan later said their entire relationship was a publicity stunt, but he has since backtracked on those comments.
"I'm not saying she was using me for fame, I'm saying she was using me to get more popping in the music industry," he said in an Instagram Live video. "I'm not going to be the f--king victim when I came into the rap game for positivity…They're always going to believe the f--king girl and of course they're going to believe the Cyrus family… what I'm saying is the truth, believe what you want."
She retorted, "If you're in a relationship, never let a man make you feel like you're less of yourself—or you're the problem—when you were the one that sat around being there for somebody."
Lil Xan later blamed himself for their split. He told Peter Rosenberg on Complex's show, "It was my fault. We could have still been together, but I just feel like I f--ked everything up! It also put me in a darker place because I was getting slammed left and right."
She sees it a bit differently. Noah responded to a meme in November that asked, "What mistakes did you make in your last relationship that you won't repeat again?"
She replied, "My last relationship was the mistake. lmao."
