Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy a Night Out in Malibu

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 12:26 PM

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

Hi neighbor!

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a night out in Malibu with blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and other pals. The two have been friends for years and live in the same gated community in the nearby town of Calabasas.

Kourtney and Travis dined at the upscale sushi restaurant Nobu Malibu, a favorite Kardashian-Jenner family hotspot that is popular with celebs overall. The reality star looked chic in a black top and jacket, snakeskin pants and black ankle boots. Kourtney and Travis were later photographed sitting in her Land Rover.

Over the years, Kourtney and Travis have occasionally hung out together, alone and with other members of their families.

Also, Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama and son Landon are friends with Kourtney and ex Scott Disick's eldest kids, Mason and Penelope.

Read

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Friendship

Earlier in the day, Barker attended a weekly Sunday Service performance thrown by Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, according to the Daily Mail.

Kourtney Kardashian

A source told E! News that every weekend, Kim and Kanye host about 50 family and friends at a private location.

"It's a very inspiring and uplifting experience for everyone," the source said. "There is live music performed by an incredible choir and musicians. It's not a truly defined religious event, but more spiritual and uplifting one meant to bring people together. The kids all want to be involved and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian love it. It's a fun family event for everyone to get together."

