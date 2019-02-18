Netflix Cancels Last Marvel Shows Jessica Jones, The Punisher

The Punisher season two premiered in January and Jessica Jones season three has yet to premiere on Netflix. In a letter to viewers, head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb addressed the surprising cancellations.

Netflix and Marvel's relationship? Consider it disassembled. After canceling Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, just Marvel's Jessica Jones and Marvel's The Punisher remained on the streaming giant. Until today. Netflix has canceled both shows.

In a statement, Netflix addressed the fates of the shows.

"As Matthew Murdock's dad once said, ‘The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it's how he gets back up.' To be continued...!" he added.

"On behalf of everyone at Marvel Television, we couldn't be more proud or more grateful to our audience," Loeb wrote in an open letter posted on Marvel.com . "Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters... but you know Marvel better than that.

"Marvel's The Punisher will not return for a third season on Netflix. Showrunner Steve Lightfoot , the terrific crew, and exceptional cast including star Jon Bernthal , delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans, and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come. In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel's Jessica Jones. We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg , star Krysten Ritter and the entire cast and crew, for three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series, which was recognized by the Peabody Awards among many others. We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning," the streaming giant said .

Marvel recently announced a slate of animated shows, featuring characters such as Tigra, Howard the Duck, Dazzler and MODOK, are coming to Hulu. And like Netflix's shows, they will all culminate in a team-up series, but instead of The Defenders, they're The Offenders.

Netflix Marvel's The Punisher Stars: Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bacharach, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah About: The Marvel vigilante of the same name. Length: Two seasons, 26 episodes.

Netflix Marvel's Jessica Jones Stars: Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville

About: The Marvel superhero/private eye who struggles with past trauma. Length: Three seasons, 39 episodes.

Netflix Marvel's Daredevil Stars: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D'Onofrio and more About: The Marvel superhero of the same name, by day a blind lawyer, by night a kick-butt vigilante. Length: Three seasons, 39 episodes.

Netflix All About the Washingtons Stars: Rev. Run Simmons, Justine Simmons About: A multi-camera sitcom starring the real-life couple as fictionalized versions of themselves raising a family. Length: One season, 10 episodes.

Netflix Hater Back Off Stars: Colleen Ballinger, Angela Kinsey, Francesca Reale, Erik Stocklin, Steve Little About: Based on Ballinger's Miranda Sings character, the series is about the YouTube character's family life. Miranda wanted fame at whatever the cost. Length: Two seasons, 16 episodes.

Netflix A Series of Unfortunate Events Stars: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith About: Based on the Lemony Snicket novels of the same name, the series follows the Baudelaire children after they're sent to live with a distant relative, Count Olaf. Length: Three seasons, 25 episodes. Season three, which will be seven episodes, has yet to drop.

Netflix The Get Down Stars: Justice Smith, Jimmy Smits, Shameik Moore, Jaden Smith About: Created by Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis, he musical drama was set in the Bronx in the 1970s and followed the rise of hip-hop and disco. Length: One season, 11 episodes.

Netflix Girlboss Stars: Britt Robertson, Johnny Simmons, Ellie Reed, Alphonso McAuley About: Created by Pitch Perfect's Kay Cannon and based on Sophia Amoruso's autobiography, the series follows Robertson's Sophia as she begins a vintage clothing business. Length: One season, 13 episodes.

Netflix Sense8 Stars: Aml Ameen, Donna Bae, Toby Onwumere, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Brian J. Smith About: The fan-favorite series followed eight strangers who shared a mysterious psychic connection. Length: Two seasons, 24 episodes, and a wrap up movie.

Netflix Gypsy Stars: Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup About: Watts starred as Jean Holloway, a psychologist who infiltrates the private lives of her patients. Length: One season, 10 episodes.

Netflix Everything Sucks Stars: Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Peyton Kennedy, Patch Darragh, Claudine M. Nako, Quinn Liebling, Elijah Stevenson, Sydney Sweeney, Rio Mangini About: The comedy followed the students of Boring High School, a small Oregon town, in 1996. Length: One season, 10 episodes.

Netflix Orange Is the New Black Stars: Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Kate Mulgrew, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Dascha Polanco, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Adrienne C. Moore, Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Rodriguez About: The dramedy, which was created by Jenji Kohan and based on Piper Kerman's book, follows the prisoners of Litchfield. Length: Seven seasons, 91 episodes. Season seven will drop summer 2019.

Netflix House of Cards Stars: Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Constance Zimmer, Boris McGiver, Patricia Clarkson, Campbell Scott, Kevin Spacey About: Netflix's first original series charted the political rise of Spacey's Frank Underwood. The seventh season centers on Wright's Claire Underwood and her presidency. Length: Six seasons, 73 episodes. Season six drops November 2.

Netflix Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Stars: Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, Jane Krakowski About: Kemper is Kimmy Schmidt, a young woman who was held captive for 15 years in an underground bunker. Once freed, she starts her life over in New York City. Length: Four seasons, 52 episodes. The second part of season four drops January 2019. An additional movie is possible.

Netflix The Break with Michelle Wolf Stars: Michelle Wolf About: A topical weekly variety-talk show starring the stand-up comic. Length: One season, 10 episodes.

Netflix Marvel's Luke Cage Stars: Mike Colter, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Simone Missick About: Based on the Marvel Comics character, Colter is Luke Cage, a former convict who has super strength and unbreakable skin. Length: Two seasons, 26 episodes.

Netflix The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale Stars: Joel McHale About: McHale hosted the topical series that featured guests, sketches and video clips. Length: One season, 19 episodes.

Netflix Seven Seconds Stars: Regina King, Russell Hornsby, Clare-Hope Ashitey About: This crime drama from the creator of The Killing followed the people involved in the death of a young black boy and the subsequent investigation. Length: One season, 10 episodes

Netflix Disjointed Stars: Kathy Bates About: From Chuck Lorre, Bates starred in this sitcom about a marijuana dispensary. Length: One season, 20 episodes.

Netflix Lady Dynamite Stars: Maria Bamford, Fred Melamed, Mary Kay Place, Olafur Darri Olafsson About: Bamford starred as a version of herself, a comic and actor who moves back to Los Angeles after getting treatment for bipolar disorder. Length: Two seasons, 20 episodes.

Netflix Love Stars: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust About: Love looked at the world of dating from male and female perspectives. Length: Three seasons, 34 episodes.

Netflix Chelsea Stars: Chelsea Handler About: Handler hosted the late-night talk show. Length: Two seasons, 120 episodes.

Netflix Marco Polo Stars: Lorenzo Richelmy, Benedict Wong, Joan Chen, Michelle Yeoh, Gabriel Byrne About: The drama series was inspired by Marco Polo's life in the court of Kublai Khan, the founder of the Yuan dynasty. Length: Two seasons, 20 episodes and one special.

Netflix Longmire Stars: Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips About: A Western crime drama originally on A&E, the series is based on the Walt Longmire Mysteries novels. Length: Six seasons total, with three seasons original to Netflix, 63 episodes.

Netflix Bloodline Stars: Kyle Chandler, Sissay Spacek, Sam Shepard, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini, Norbert Leo Butz About: A family drama/thriller following the Rayburns. Length: Three seasons, 33 episodes.