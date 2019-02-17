Miranda Lambert Got Married! See Other Top-Secret Celebrity Weddings

For starters, he was and still may be a police officer in NYPD's Midtown South Precinct in New York City. The precinct's official Twitter page posted about McLoughlin a few times, such as when he won a 5K race in 2015. She picked a winner!

E! News confirmed that she and McLoughlin tied the knot on Jan. 26, 2019 in Davidson County, Tennessee. Her big announcement was a surprise to many people because the newlyweds had never made an official public outing together and there was no sight of him on her social media pages. All that aside, there was a bit to uncover about the 35-year-old's new husband.

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news," the country singer wrote on Instagram . "I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me."

The newlyweds stepped out in the Big Apple together on Saturday with her ring on full display. Jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley called Lambert's ring "on-trend with romantic and vintage design elements." McCawley estimates her rock to be around $20,000.

Before suiting up to become an officer, the Staten Island, N.Y. native was a male model. He also reportedly has a child with a woman from a previous relationship.

Lambert and McLoughlin join the likes of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth and other couples who got married under the radar. Take a look at the photos below to see who else secretly got hitched.

Instagram Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth After a 10-year relationship, the pop star and Australian actor exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Tennessee over Christmas 2018. 26-year-old Cyrus wore a satin Vivienne Westwood gown for the top-secret affair.

Le Studio Photography Christina El Moussa & Ant Anstead The HGTV star and her boyfriend of just over a year wed at their home in Newport Beach, Calif. in Dec. 2018.

Rob Kim/Getty Images Joe Scarborough & Mika Brezezinski The Morning Joe co-hosts tied the knot at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. on November 24, 2018. Vanity Fair reported that they got married alongside the Declaration of Independence and Constitution.

Gisela Schober/Lester Cohen/WireImage Daryl Hannah & Neil Young Multiple outlets reported that the two wed in August 2018. Young confirmed the following October that Hannah is his wife.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner The supermodel and her main man hosted an intimate ceremony in upstate New York just three months after announcing their engagement in 2018.

Photos courtesy of Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider, Gown: ELIE SAAB HAUTE COUTURE Hilary Swank & Philip Schneider The Oscar-winning actress and her new husband celebrated with friends and family at a secret wedding in Saint Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif. Swank called the ceremony "timeless" and "a dream come true."

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images Robin Wright & Clement Giraudet The Golden Globe-winning actress married her longtime beau in Aug. 2018, according to Vogue Paris. The House of Cards star and Saint Laurent VIP relations manager reportedly tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at an unknown location.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Jordi Vidal/Redferns via Getty Images Michelle Williams & Phil Elverum The Golden Globe winner secretly married Mount Eerie frontman Phil Elverum in early July 2018 in the Adirondacks.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for blu Cardi B & Offset The Migos rapper publicly proposed to the "Bodak Yellow" performer in October 2017, but it was revealed nine months later that the pair had actually tied the knot in a no-frills ceremony in September of that year.

Snapchat Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard The Gone Girl actress and star of Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video married the actor at a New York courthouse in Feb. 2018. The news came just weeks after it was reported she was no longer living with her then-boyfriend, music producer Jeff Magid.

Instagram Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer The Trainwreck actress and comedienne married her beau, a chef, at a private home in Malibu in Feb. 2018 and just two days after she went public with their relationship.

Earl Gibson III/WireImage Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah In late 2017, the singer and actress announced she and her boyfriend eloped in Hawaii.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet The longtime couple tied the knot in a wedding ceremony held at their house in Topanga, California, near Los Angeles in 2017.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski The actor said in mid-March 2017 the two had eloped the previous weekend. E! News had confirmed in September that the two were engaged. Two months later, Seyfried's rep said the actress was pregnant with their first child.

OWN RuPaul & Georges LeBar The TV personality said in March 2017 he and his longtime partner had wed in January.

Prince Williams/FilmMagic Tyrese Gibson & Samantha Lee The Fast & Furious star announced in Feb. 2017 he had tied the knot on Valentine's Day, posting a pic of him and his wife, who he did not name. He later confirmed a report that said she is Samantha Lee, a New Jersey social worker.

darthvadenz/Instagram Penn Badgley & Domino Kirke The Gossip Girl alum married the actress, Jemima Kirke's sister, in a courthouse in Brooklyn in Feb. 2017.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher After announcing their first pregnancy, everyone was buzzing about the potential for a real life Jackie and Kelso wedding. But the That 70s Show lovebirds kept their 2015 nuptials well under wraps.

Eric Charbonneau/WireImage Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Despite their now (relatively) public romance, the two actors were über private about their 2012 wedding. Thanks to a collab with Martha Stewart Weddings, we do know Lively wore a Marchesa dress and that it happened on a plantation in South Carolina.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Leighton Meester & Adam Brody The actors said "I do" in a secret ceremony back in 2015. Later that year they welcomed their first child together, daughter Arlo.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock Kerry Washington & Nnamdi Asomugha In 2013 these two had a hush-hush ceremony so secretive that even Olivia Pope would be impressed!

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Beyonce & Jay Z The pair have allegedly tied the knot in secret twice! Their initial top secret nuptials occurred in 2008, but it is rumored that they also secretly renewed their vows in 2014 while on a European vacation.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied After meeting on the set of Black Swan, the duo welcomed son Aleph, before exchanging vows in 2012.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Despite their very public romance, the supermodel and NFL star tied the knot in a super secret ceremony in 2009.

Poersch / AKM-GSI Zoe Saldana & Marco Perego These lovebirds knew they wanted to spend forever together after only a few months of dating! Three weeks after Perego proposed, the two got married in 2013. They also now are parents to two adorable twin boys.

Patron/Broadimage Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Tasha McCauley These two finally made it official (well, legally, that is) in Dec. 2014.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux This adorable couple officially tied the knot in Aug. 2015 after much speculation. Their wedding was kept a secret from the majority of the world though, as they held it at their Bel Air home and only invited close friends—telling everyone that they were simply throwing Justin a birthday party. What a way to celebrate!

James Devaney/GC Images Mary-Kate Olsen & Oliver Sarkozy This duo surprised everyone with their engagement in 2014, and again with a secret wedding on Black Friday 2015.

YouTube Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell It's no secret that these two are in love, but the full details of their wedding were a secret for a long time. The duo just recently came out to discuss their wedding, and shared this adorable photo of their nuptials, which were done at the Beverly Hills courthouse back on October 17, 2013.