From Berry Lips to Bronze Lids: Top Beauty Trends You Can Try IRL

In search of some makeup inspiration? Take a look at the runways.

As another fashion month leaves its mark on the industry, it also launches dozens of new looks, trends and ideas for stylish spectators to draw inspiration from, try out on their own and perhaps like so much that they become part of their signature look.

Sure, fashion weeks around the world are home to some of the most creative and dazzling avant-garde designs, but if your daily schedule consists more of a cubicle than catwalk, there are still ways to translate those looks to everyday life—especially when it comes to the beauty trends that are born backstage.