From Berry Lips to Bronze Lids: Top Beauty Trends You Can Try IRL

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 3:00 AM

Kaia Gerber, Longchamp Show, Celebs at Fashion Week, 2019

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

In search of some makeup inspiration? Take a look at the runways. 

As another fashion month leaves its mark on the industry, it also launches dozens of new looks, trends and ideas for stylish spectators to draw inspiration from, try out on their own and perhaps like so much that they become part of their signature look. 

Sure, fashion weeks around the world are home to some of the most creative and dazzling avant-garde designs, but if your daily schedule consists more of a cubicle than catwalk, there are still ways to translate those looks to everyday life—especially when it comes to the beauty trends that are born backstage. 

Photos

Best Looks at Fashion Week Fall 2019

From matte red pouts at Oscar de la Renta to bronze lids at Prabal Gurung, doll-like lashes at Longchamp to berry lips at Rebecca Minkoff, there have been plenty of looks from this season to fit any day, mood and occasion. The best part? You won't spend all day in your makeup chair. 

Check out E!'s gallery below and pick a trend to try out yourself. 

New York Fashion Week 2019, Beauty Looks

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Wing It

Winged liner never goes out of style, as evidenced by the look at Ralph & Russo. While a bold graphic liner may feel a little daunting for daytime, stick to top liner only for a fuss-free look. 

New York Fashion Week 2019, Beauty Looks, Cushnie

VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Monochromatic Mood

The best part about this Cushnie look? You can use the same color on your lids, cheeks and lips—just blend, blend, blend. 

New York Fashion Week 2019, Beauty Looks, Oscar De La Renta

VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Rock the Rouge

While rocking a red lip comes with a few fears—namely smudging at the worst moment—Oscar de la Renta's blotted matte version calmed our rouge woes. Needless to say, lip stains, matte formulas and tissue are our friends for low-maintenance staying power.  

New York Fashion Week 2019, Beauty Looks, Prabal Gurung

Randy Brooke/WireImage

Golden Hour

Want a smokey eye at the office? Opt for the golden bronze hues used at Prabal Gurung. Diffuse the color around the entire eye for easy definition fit for day or night. 

New York Fashion Week 2019, Beauty Looks

Peter White/WireImage

Bold in Berry

For some rosiness, look no further than Rebecca Minkoff's show, where pouts featuring a blotted mix of pink and red took over the catwalk. 

Kaia Gerber, New York Fashion Week 2019, Beauty Looks

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Lash Attack

Take a cue from this lashy look at Longchamp and apply a few generous coats of your favorite mascara before you head out the door. 

New York Fashion Week 2019, Beauty Looks, Naeem Khan

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Get Glossy

If low-maintenance glam is your mood, take some quick inspiration from Naeem Khan's latest show, where models strutted the runway with full brows and glossy pouts. Two minutes and you're ready to go!

