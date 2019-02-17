Miranda Lambert Steps Out With Brendan McLoughlin After Revealing They're Married: See Her Ring

Here come the newlyweds!

Country star Miranda Lambert and new husband Brendan McLoughlin were photographed sporting their wedding rings while walking in New York City together on Saturday, the day she introduced him to her fans via an Instagram post and revealed that they had gotten married. E! News confirmed the two tied the knot last month in the Nashville area, where she lives.

Lambert, 35, also wore a diamond engagement ring, which experts estimate cost up to $20,000.

"Miranda's new ring is on-trend with romantic and vintage design elements," jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told E! News. "An approximate 2-carat cushion cut Diamond is embraced by a scalloped kite halo, and sparkles atop a micropave diamond band. Similar styles retail for $20,000."