Prince William and Prince Harry to Split Royal Household Within Weeks

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 17, 2019 7:52 AM

Prince Harry, Prince William, Royal Wedding

Ian West/PA Wire

Prince William and brother Prince Harry's professional "breakup" is happening sooner rather than later, E! News has confirmed.

In October, the Sunday Times had reported that the two were "considering a formal division of their joint royal household, which is based at Kensington Palace, and the creation of separate courts to reflect their increasingly different responsibilities." On Sunday, a source told E! News that William, who is second in line to the British throne, and Harry are set to split their household within weeks, confirming a new Sunday Times report.

The newspaper said the division will happen before the birth of Harry and wife Meghan Markle's first child this spring.

The source told E! News it is hoped the split of the household will help ease the reported tensions between the brothers and their wives. William, wife Kate Middleton and Harry and Meghan were last spotted all together on Christmas, where they were all smiles.

The source also told E! News that the first major division of the joint royal household will be of their media team, adding that William and Harry "working together" on the plans. The two courts would also have separate staff.

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

"When William becomes the Prince of Wales, he will take on a lot of extra responsibility, including the Duchy of Cornwall," a source told the Sunday Times. "Harry and Meghan have none of that, and seem ambitious about forging their own paths."

 

Kensington Palace has not commented on the reports.

The palace did, however, announce in November that Harry and Meghan plan to move out of Nottingham Cottage in the Kensington Palace complex, where William and Kate's family have a massive apartment, and into Frogmore Cottage on Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor estate. The Sunday Times reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new separate office is expected to remain at Kensington Palace.

William and Kate will continue to work together with Harry and Meghan on charitable causes spearheaded by the quartet's Royal Foundation, the newspaper said.

