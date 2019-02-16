What to Know About Miranda Lambert's New Husband Brendan McLoughlin

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 7:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Miranda Lambert, Brendan Mcloughlin

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock; Twitter

Miranda Lambert has found herself a new keeper of the flame of her heart!

The country singer revealed on Instagram in a surprise announcement that she recently got married to Brendan McLoughlin. "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" she captioned a photo of the happy couple walking in the grass. "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for.... me. ❤️ #theone"

E! News learned that Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot on Jan. 26, 2019 in Davidson County, Tennessee, which is where Nashville is located. The wedding announcement was a surprise in and of itself, but what was more shocking was that Lambert had not really been seen out publicly with him and had no presence on her social media profiles. In fact, in August, she called herself "happily single" after splitting from Evan Felker

While Lambert has mostly been linked to fellow country singers, McLoughlin is in quite another professional field all together.

Photos

2019 Celebrity Weddings

In honor of the "Over You" singer's recent nuptials, here's everything we know so far about McLoughlin.

For starters, he is (or was) a police officer. And no, not even in Nashville. McLoughlin has been featured a few times in the NYPD Midtown South Precinct's Twitter page. In July 2015, he posed alongside an NYPD K-9 dog named Kybo at a "doggy diving event." 

So not only does he keep the city safe, he loves animals too!

A few weeks after his photo-op with Kybo, his precinct tweeted a picture of him smiling and holding a trophy. "Officer McLoughlin wins 1st place for Keith Ferguson Memorial 5k Brooklyn Bridge Run!" it said.

Lambert quite literally picked a winner as her new husband.

Brendan Mcloughlin, Twitter

Twitter

Before trying his hand in law enforcement, McLoughlin dabbled a bit in modeling during his late teens. He has a page on a site called Model Mayhem, although he joined it in October 2010 and hasn't updated it since April 2011.

"My name is Brendan McLoughlin. I am 19 years old and live in New York," his bio reads. "I am on this site to build my portfolio. My style is all american boy/ abercrombie/ sporty but I'm open minded, so feel free to network with me, share your ideas, and organize sessions."

His portfolio photos are a mix of him clothed as well as shirtless. In one photo, he wears a thin gold chain necklace and a light blue shirt that brings out his similar-colored eyes. Another one has more of a surfer boy feel to it where he's in swim trunks and flexing his abs.

This puts the 5'11 McLouglin at about 28-years-old. Lambert is 35.

According to People, the Staten Island, N.Y. native welcomed a baby a few months ago with a woman from a previous relationship. The newlyweds were photographed out together in New York City on Saturday enjoying a post-Valentine's Day stroll.

Congratulations again to the happy couple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miranda Lambert , Weddings , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jussie Smollett

Chicago Police "Shifting the Trajectory" in Jussie Smollett Investigation

Darren Criss, Mia Swier, Wedding Exclusive

See Darren Criss and Mia Swier Ride Off in Style After Their Wedding

Shawn Mendes, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Shawn Mendes Gives a New Meaning to the Word "Smolder" in His Calvin Klein Ad

Darren Criss, Mia Swier, Wedding Exclusive

Darren Criss Marries Longtime Girlfriend Mia Swier

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson's Cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" Will Give You Chills

ESC: Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Miranda Lambert Reveals She Married Brendan McLoughlin...Surprise!

Lili Reinhart, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lili Reinhart Starts "Journey of Self-Love" as She Begins Therapy Again

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.