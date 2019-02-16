Chicago Police "Shifting the Trajectory" on Jussie Smollett Investigation

Chicago police are reportedly interested in interviewing Jussie Smollett again following his racially-charged attack in Chicago on Jan. 29.

In the two weeks following the attack, many of Smollett's Empire's co-stars spoke out condemning it and he even gave an emotional concert in Los Angeles just days after leaving the hospital.

The Chicago Police Department's investigation into the attack took a turn on Thursday when they identified two persons of interest in the case. Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern told E! News on Thursday that the two men, reportedly brothers, were "under arrest and being questioned as suspects but have not been charged."

The men were released one day later. The department's Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted, "Due to new evidence as a result of today's interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete."

Now, according to a new statement that Guglielmi sent to E! News, the investigation has deviated a bit.

"We can confirm that the information received from the individuals questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has in fact shifted the trajectory of the investigation. We've reached out to the Empire cast member's attorney to request a follow-up interview," he wrote.