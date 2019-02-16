Miranda Lambert Reveals She Married Brendan Mcloughlin...Surprise!

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 3:06 PM

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Winners

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Surprise! Miranda Lambert is married again.

The 35-year-old country star revealed the news on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of her and her husband in their wedding attire.

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" she wrote. "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. ❤️ #theone"

E! News can confirm that Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot on Jan. 26, 2019 in Davidson County, Tennessee. Nashville is located within Davidson County.

This is the first time Lambert has ever mentioned McLoughlin. In August, she had said she was "happily single" after a breakup with Evan Felker of the band The Turnpike Troubadours. The two dated for a few months and had first sparked romance speculation weeks after she and fellow musician Anderson East  split last April, following a relationship that lasted more than two years.

Lambert wore an ivory long sleeve, lace mermaid-style gown at the wedding, which appeared to take place outdoors. Her husband wore a black suit with no tie.

This marks the second marriage for Lambert, who finalized a divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015 after four years of marriage.

TAGS/ Miranda Lambert , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News

