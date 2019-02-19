From Glitzy Gowns to Chic Designs, These Are the Best Dresses to Grace the Oscars Red Carpet

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 4:00 AM

Halle Berry, Academy Awards, Oscars 2002, Best Dresses

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Some of the most monumental fashion moments in history didn't happen on the runway, but rather on Hollywood's biggest night—the Oscars.

It's the one awards show where viewers are just as interested in the winners as they are the red carpet fashion. While it's true that celebrities dress to the nines during awards season, there's just something special about the Oscars.

Fans will recall Hilary Swank's simple, yet striking blue Guy Laroche dress at the 2005 Oscars. She took home the Best Actress award for Million Dollar Baby but people couldn't stop talking about that open-back, silk jersey gown.

Notably, Halle Berry's Oscar win was unforgettable for many reasons. She was the first black woman to win the Best Actress award, which she won in 2002 for Monster's Ball. Aside from her historical win, her Oscar-winning dress instantly became iconic and it arguably put designer, Elie Saab, on the map.

In fact, if you type "Halle Berry Oscars" into Google, "Halle Berry Oscars dress" automatically populates.

That's the kind of power the Oscars have when it comes to fashion.

Photos

The Best Oscars Dresses of All Time

From Lady Gaga's effortlessly elegant white pantsuit-dress at the 2016 ceremony to Ava Gardner's silver sequins gown at the 32nd Annual Academy Awards, the star-studded event is full of glitz, glamour and more.

To see the best dresses to grace the Academy Awards red carpet, keep scrolling through our gallery.

Halle Berry, Academy Awards, Oscars 2002, Best Dresses

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Halle Berry

The actress' Oscar win was unforgettable for many reasons. She was the first black woman to win the Best Actress award, which she won in 2002 for Monster's Ball. Aside from her historical win, her Oscar-winning dress instantly became iconic and it arguably put designer Elie Saab, on the map.

Penelope Cruz, Academy Awards, Oscars 2007, Best Dresses

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Penélope Cruz

The Everybody Knows star shined as bright as the flashing lights with her blush-colored Atelier Versace gown. The design featured a chiffon bodice with an organza tulle train.

Viola Davis, Academy Awards, Oscars 2018, Best Dresses

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Viola Davis

The Oscar-winning actress stunned in this electrifying hot pink gown by Michael Kors. In addition to her bright and bold dress, she accessorized with a matching flamingo pink clutch and statement jewelry pieces.

Article continues below

Ava Gardner, Academy Awards, Oscars 1960, Best Dresses

Frank Worth, Courtesy of Capital Art/Getty Images

Ava Gardner

The silver screen siren of the Golden Age of Hollywood dazzled in an ostentatious sequins gown. As if that weren't glamorous enough, she wore a large and lustrous tiara, white fur and gloves.

Janelle Monae, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Janelle Monáe

Never one to stick to the basics, the Moonlight actress made the 2017 Oscars red carpet her runway. She wore a jaw-dropping Elie Saab Haute Couture gown, which was adorned with intricate beading, lace set with feathers and an over-the-top tulle train.

 

Margot Robbie, Academy Awards, Oscars 2016, Best Dresses

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

The Aussie actress exuded old Hollywood glamour in her full-length, long-sleeve Tom Ford gown.

Article continues below

Hilary Swank, Academy Awards, Oscars 2005, Best Dresses

KMazur/WireImage

Hilary Swank

The 44-year-old star took home the Best Actress award for Million Dollar Baby and the award for best-dressed. Her Guy Laroche design was simple, yet striking as the silk gown featured a plunging open-back. 

Diana Ross, Academy Awards, Oscars 1982, Best Dresses

Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Diana Ross

Diana Ross sizzled at the 54th Annual Academy Awards in a glittering red gown and lush white fur shawl.

Gina Rodriguez, Academy Awards, Oscars 2018, Best Dresses

Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez

The Jane the Virgin star brought the glitz and the glam to the 2018 awards show. Rodriguez hit the red carpet in a nude-colored Zuhair Murad gown, which was emblazoned with ornate beads and a billowing chiffon train.

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman, Academy Awards, Oscars 2007, Best Dresses

WireImage

Nicole Kidman

The Big Little Lies actress always shuts down the red carpet, and this powerful red gown by Balenciaga was no different. The high-neck, sleeveless design made it simple and classic, but the dramatic bow and striking color, took it to the next level.

Zoe Saldana, Academy Awards, Oscars 2015, Best Dresses

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zoe Saldana

Wearing a custom Atelier Versace design, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress stunned in her blush-colored, body-hugging gown.

Lupita Nyongo, Academy Awards, Oscars 2014, Best Dresses

Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

The Black Panther actress always knocks it out of the park during awards season, or any season, for that matter. She wore this baby blue, custom-made Prada gown at the 86th Annual Academy Awards. This marked the first time she won the Best Supporting Actress award for her debut film 12 Years a Slave.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Academy Awards, Oscars 2015, Best Dresses

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

It's always fun to see what daring design the 49-year-old star will wear on the red carpet. At the 2015 awards show, she kept things classic, but not boring. She wore an elegant Elie Saab dress, which featured ornate beading and a full, chiffon tulle train.

Debbie Allen, Academy Awards, Oscars 1982, Best Dresses

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Debbie Allen

Serving us serious glamour, Debbie Allen wowed the crowd with her performance at the 54th Annual Awards. In addition to her on-stage performance with Gregory Hines, she stunned in an eye-catching lavender gown, which featured white-beaded fringe and a thigh-high slit.

Lady Gaga, Academy Awards, Oscars 2016, Best Dresses

Getty Images

Lady Gaga

The A Star is Born actress looked effortlessly elegant in a white pantsuit-dress by Brandon Maxwell. She was a vision in white, and exuded old Hollywood glamour with her coiffed hair and fresh-faced makeup.

Article continues below

Cher, Academy Awards, Oscars 1988, Best Dresses

Darlene Hammond/Getty Images

Cher

The Oscar-winning actress is known for her audacious red carpet looks, and this peek-a-boo dress is most certainly one of them. The intricate beading, fringe details and black organza fabric made this gown a memorable one.

Salma Hayek, Academy Awards, Oscars 2006, Best Dresses

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Salma Hayek

The Frida star stunned on the Oscars red carpet in one of the hardest colors to pull off. She wore an eye-catching ocean blue Atelier Versace gown to the star-studded event.

Meryl Streep, Academy Awards, Oscars 2012, Best Dresses

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Meryl Streep

The legendary star holds the record for having the most Academy Award nominations of any actor, and her 2012 ensemble was just as noteworthy as her accomplishments. She dazzled in a gold lamé gown designed by Lanvin.

Article continues below

Reese Witherspoon, Academy Awards, Oscars 2006, Best Dresses

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies actress always dresses like a Southern belle, but at the 2006 awards show, she also brought her Southern charm. The star looked statuesque in her 1955 Christian Dior gown, which she found at a Paris vintage boutique. Rumor has it, the boutique owner had a tough time parting ways with it, because it allegedly once belonged to royalty.

Julia Roberts, Academy Awards, Oscars 2001, Best Dresses

Terry McGinnis/WireImage

Julia Roberts

The Oscar-winning actress may have taken home the award in 2001 for Erin Brockovich but her satin vintage Valentino gown stole the show. The black and white number was from the fashion powerhouse's 1982 collection.

Audrey Hepburn, Academy Awards, Oscars 1954, Best Dresses

NBCU Photo Bank

Audrey Hepburn

The iconic actress is known for her elegant and timeless ensembles, and her 1954 Oscars dress is the epitome of her exquisite fashion. She wore a white floral dress by Hubert de Givenchy.

Article continues below

Don't miss the star-studded awards show on Feb. 24. We have a feeling the red carpet is going to be just as remarkable as the event itself.

