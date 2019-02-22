From Ellen DeGeneres to James Franco: See the Most Memorable Oscar Hosts

The Oscars have had better days when it comes to the hosting department.

After Kevin Hartannounced he would no longer be hosting Hollywood's biggest award show of the year, producers found themselves host-less for the first time since 1989. You know, when Rain Man won Best Picture.

Seasoned comedians such as Whoopi Goldberg to established actresses such as Anne Hathaway have all graced the Oscar stage, giving their hands at what is often regarded to as being one of the hardest jobs in show business.

Last year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show, returning after the La La Land and Moonlight switch up that left the world stunned. Before that, Chris Rock sold Girl Scout cookies to the audience and Ellen DeGeneres took one of the most iconic selfies of all time.

Yet, despite the wonderful memories the Oscars have given us over the decades, the show has been struggling lately to find a host brave enough to take on Hollywood's biggest night.