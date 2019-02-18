Who Will Win America's Got Talent: The Champions?

Trae Patton/NBC
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 6:00 AM
Trae Patton/NBC
Rounds of fierce competition between talented acts from around the world has all been leading up to this: America's Got Talent: The Champions finals.
NBC's reality competition drafted 50 contestants from the Got Talent shows from around the world and put them all on the stage for Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Mel B and Heidi Klum to judge. Now, the 50 have become 12: Cristina Ramos, Preacher Lawson, Darci Lynne Farmer, Deadly Games, Kechi, Brian Justin Crum, Jon Dorenbos, Angelica Hale, Kseniya Simonova, Paul Potts, Susan Boyle and Shin Lim.
They're magicians, sand artists, singers, comedians and extreme knife throwers all vying for the coveted title. Some have won their seasons of Got Talent, others simply made it to the final rounds.
Get the lowdown on the competition below.
NBC
Magician Shin Lim won season 13 of America's Got Talent.
NBC
Darci Lynne Farmer, the pint-sized singing ventriloquist, won season 13 of AGT.
NBC
Kseniya Simonova, the sand artist winner from Ukrayina maye talant, got a Golden Buzzer during The Champions.
NBC
Brian Justin Crum sang his way to fourth place on America's Got Talent season 11.
NBC
Kechi Okwuchi, a survivor of a plane crash, made it to the finals of AGT season 12. Her singing got her the Golden Buzzer during The Champions.
NBC
Preacher Lawson, a comedian, made it to the final 10 in AGT season 12.
NBC
Cristina Ramos, a Spanish rock star and opera singer, and won her season of Got Talent España.
NBC
The singer came in second place in season 12 and dazzled the judges during The Champions with her performance of "Fight Song."
NBC
Magician Jon Dorenbos is a former football player. He finished in third place in season 11.
NBC
The extreme knife throwers originally appeared on season 11 of AGT.
NBC
Paul Potts is a veteran of Britain's Got Talent (he won his season), and an accomplished tenor. He's sang for Queen Elizabeth II.
NBC
A Britain's Got Talent runner-up, Susan Boyle became an internet sensation after her original audition went viral. Her rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream" is still wowing the judges and audiences around the world.
Who will be crowned the one champion? Find out on Monday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
