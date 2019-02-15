Katy Perry's Engagement Ring From Orlando Bloom Looks Almost Identical to Miranda Kerr's

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 1:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr, Engagement Rings

Getty Images, Instagram

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged!

The couple shared the exciting news on social media, and, of course, fans couldn’t help but gush over the “365” singer’s unique, flower-shaped engagement ring.

While Perry’s diamond-encrusted sparkler is truly one-of-a-kind, many are pointing out how similar it looks to Miranda Kerr’s.

Pop culture fans will remember Bloom gifted the Aussie supermodel a flower-shaped diamond engagement ring back in 2010. It had a huge center stone, which was enveloped by bordering diamonds. The band was gold and featured a few smaller diamonds that wrapped around it.

So how does the 34-year-old pop star’s engagement ring resemble Kerr’s?

The “Firework” singer’s jewelry piece features a large center stone, except hers is in a raspberry purple hue, and the bordering diamonds are cream-colored. The band is also gold, however, no diamonds wrap around it like the model’s ring did.

It seems the 42-year-old actor gravitates towards a certain style when it comes to ring shopping.

Watch

Katy Perry's Engagement Ring: Get All the Details

However, it's clear Perry's sparkler fits her flashy, exuberant personality. If anything, it will most definitely match her kitschy fashion aesthetic.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

"Katy's unbelievable engagement ring from Orlando Bloom would retail in the range of $5 million," Andrew Brown, President, WP Diamonds told E! News.

"What looks to be a 4-carat fancy vivid pink oval shaped diamond arranged with eight white diamonds around it to assemble a flower 'in bloom' - this ring is truly one-of-a-kind and wildly valuable."

US reported that Miranda's ring from the actor was estimated to retail for $65,000 and it possibly had 3-4 carats.

The newly engaged lovebirds both took to Instagram to share the exciting news on social media, where Perry showed off her new bling.

“full bloom,” the singer captioned her selfie with her fiancé. The actor shared the same photo, writing, “Lifetimes.”

The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2016 and people speculated their relationship even more when they appeared to be flirty at the 2016 Golden Globes after-party. They became "official" two months after.  The couple broke up briefly in March 2017 and they rekindled things that summer.

Now, they're embarking on a new chapter in their relationship.

This is engagement number two for both celebrities. Kerr and Bloom were married for three years and they both share a son, Flynn, 8. Perry was married to Russell Brand for 14 months before they called it quits.

Cheers are in order for the two lovebirds! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katy Perry , Orlando Bloom , Miranda Kerr , Engagements , Couples , Rings , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mike Sorrentino, The Situation, 2014

Mike Sorrentino Gets Love From Co-Stars as He Begins 2nd Month of Prison Sentence

You, Penn Badgley

Gotham Star Robin Lord Taylor Joins You Season 2

Jan Broberg, Abducted in Plain Sight

The One Thing Abducted in Plain Sight Viewers Don't Understand, According to Jan Broberg

Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, When Harry Met Sally

5 Facts You Never Knew About Meg Ryan's Best Rom-Coms

Pink, Carey Hart

Pink Recalls Getting 13 Stitches After Slashing Carey Hart's Tires

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Is Making Her Big Screen Return

High School Musical: The Series

Meet the Cast of Disney's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.