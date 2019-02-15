Meghan Markle Is Making Her Big Screen Return

Meghan Markle's movie might be heading to the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Duchess of Sussex's 2011 film The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down has been picked up by Artist Rights Distribution for North America. The company plans to release the film, as well as other movies it has recently acquired, this year.

In addition to former Suits star Markle, The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down also features Adam Pally and Max Greenfield, IMDB states. Written and created by Paul Sapiano, the movie follows a group of twenty-somethings on a night out in Los Angeles.