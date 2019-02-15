Meet the Cast of Disney's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Class is now in session for Disney's High School Musical: The Series—The cast of Disney+ new original series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has been announced.

In addition to the previously announced Joshua Bassett, the cast includes: Olivia Rodrigo (Bizaardvark), Kate Reinders (Modern Family, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Sofia Wylie (Andi Mack), Matt Cornett (Bella and the Bulldogs), Dara Renee (Freaky Friday), Julia Lester (Mom), Frankie Rodriguez (Modern Family), Larry Saperstein (Fan Girl), and Mark St. Cyr (Doomsday).

The 10-episode series follows a group of students as they gear up for opening night of their school's first-ever production of High School Musical. Expect show-mances; tested friendships, rivalries, and changed lives.