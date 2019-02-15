Here's How Much The Weeknd Spent on Bella Hadid’s Valentine's Day Surprise

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Holly Passalaqua | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 10:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

BACKGRID

It's good to date The Weeknd.

On Valentine's Day, the 28-year-old singer surprised girlfriend and model Bella Hadid, 22, with more than two dozen containers filled with red roses from Venus et Fleur. Also displayed, rose petals, candles and red teddy bears. The total cost of the romantic gesture? At least $8,000.

Bella and the Weekend both posted images of the floral gifts on their Instagram Stories.

"Can't get over this," Bella wrote.

This marked the first time the Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and Bella celebrated Valentine's Day together since they broke up in late 2016 after dating for a year and a half. They got back together last summer

Photos

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd: Romance Rewind

"I trust their choices and I love who they love and obviously Bella and Abel had the split there for awhile and I'm just so happy they're back together and I couldn't be happier about that," Bella's mother, Yolanda Hadid, told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi in November.

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Valentine's Day 2019, Roses

Instagram / Bella Hadid

Since they got back together, Bella and the Weeknd have enjoyed traveling together, visiting places like Paris, Tokyo and Dubai.

During a "73 Questions" session with Vogue late last year, Bella said her boyfriend is the person who makes her "laugh the hardest" and is also the most beautiful person she knows.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Hadid , The Weeknd , Top Stories , Couples , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth's Latest Compliments About Miley Cyrus Have Our Hearts Bursting

Kim Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Chrissy Teigen and James Corden Troll Kim Kardashian's Epic Valentine's Day Surprise

Dating Around

Dating Around: Meet the 6 Singles at the Center of Netflix's New Reality Show

Blac Chyna, Soulja Boy, Instagram

Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy Celebrate Their First Valentine's Day Together

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

Breakups, Make Ups and Those Scandalous Nudes: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Ultra-Private Romance

Cardi B, Offset, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Offset Goes All Out for First Valentine's Day With Cardi B After Split

The Other Two

What Makes Comedy Central's The Other Two Must-See TV

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.