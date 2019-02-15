Liam Hemsworth's Latest Compliments About Miley Cyrus Have Our Hearts Bursting

John Sciulli for Getty Images
We can't stop listening to Liam Hemsworth gush over his leading lady.
Less than two months after the Hollywood star married Miley Cyrus, fans still can't get enough of the couple's new status as husband and wife.
Fortunately for pop culture fans, the pair continues to provide a glimpse into their special bond.
In a sneak peek at Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, Liam is asked about his recent wedding. What comes next are more than a few sweet words about the "We Can't Stop" Singer.
"It was a really special day. It was pretty much just immediate family," he shared while supporting his new film Isn't It Romantic. "I feel very happy and real fortunate to be with such a good person. We've been through so much together over the last ten years so it felt like it was time."
As for how the couple tries to keep their relationship relatively normal despite their A-list status, Liam said that it's important to ignore the outside noise.
"We just try to keep as much of it private as we can," he explained. "A lot of things we can't control, obviously. But I think not buying into the things that are maybe said about us."
He later joked, "I think I've been fake married about 9,000 times before my actual real marriage."
When celebrating their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife this past Thursday, the couple treated fans to never-before-seen photos of their wedding day.
"Thank you for always bending down to hug me ... I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine! @liamhemsworth," Miley shared on Instagram. "My Valentine every single day."
And before the night was over, the singer just so happened to post a NSFW message to her hubby on Twitter. She's just being Miley, y'all! Not to be outdone, Liam took to Instagram Friday morning to share an unforgettable prank.
"Came across this little gem," he wrote. "I'll never stop ;)." And we're so glad you won't!
Watch Liam's full interview this Sunday on NBC's Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. Check your local listings.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)