Liam Hemsworth's Latest Compliments About Miley Cyrus Have Our Hearts Bursting

We can't stop listening to Liam Hemsworth gush over his leading lady.

Less than two months after the Hollywood star married Miley Cyrus, fans still can't get enough of the couple's new status as husband and wife.

Fortunately for pop culture fans, the pair continues to provide a glimpse into their special bond.

In a sneak peek at Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, Liam is asked about his recent wedding. What comes next are more than a few sweet words about the "We Can't Stop" Singer.

"It was a really special day. It was pretty much just immediate family," he shared while supporting his new film Isn't It Romantic. "I feel very happy and real fortunate to be with such a good person. We've been through so much together over the last ten years so it felt like it was time."