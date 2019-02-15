Offset Goes All Out for First Valentine's Day With Cardi B After Split

Diamonds are a girl's best friend...and it seems Offset is very much aware of this!

On Thursday, Cardi B took to Instagram to share the presents she received from the Migos star in celebration of Valentine's Day. The couple, who split in December after a year of marriage, recently reunited and are continuing to work on their relationship.

So, now that Cardi and Offset are back together, the rapper decided to go all out for his wife for Valentine's Day, gifting her diamond jewelry. In addition to the new diamonds, Offset also wrote "I heart Cardi" in flowers and set up candles in their bathroom.