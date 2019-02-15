Look Back at Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Road to Engagement

But Perry and Bloom couldn't keep away from each other too long, though, and reunited a few months later.

Perry and Bloom's road to engagement was far from smooth. The two sparked romance rumors in January 2016 after flirting at not one but two Golden Globes after-parties. They soon began dating. However, they broke up after less than a year.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor proposed to the singer on Valentine's Day. Sure, not original, but still romantic. And her ring is anything but ordinary , and very Katy!

Are you roaring with excitement? Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company January 2016: Golden Globes Flirting Perry and Bloom are spotted flirting at two 2016 Golden Globes after-parties—they also danced to Justin Timberlake's "Rock Your Body." Days later, they reunited at a Stella McCartney fashion show.

Instagram January-February 2016: Getting Play-ful and Meeting His Boy Perry and Bloom appear together backstage at the one-man Los Angeles play The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, as seen in a selfie posted on Instagram by the production's star, James Lecesne. Two weeks later, Perry joins Bloom and his and ex Miranda Kerr's son Flynn at Robert Downey Jr.'s son Exton's birthday party.

PapJuice/WOW/INFphoto.com February 2016: Awkward? Perry and Bloom attend an Adele concert in Los Angeles...while her ex John Mayer isn't too far away.

jul-kmm-fk-rol/X17online.com February 2016: Grammys Weekend Perry and Bloom attend a pre-Grammys 2016 party together.

Splash News February 2016: Hawaii Vacation Perry and Bloom take a trip to Hawaii, where they are photographed hiking.

AKM-GSI March 2016: It's Official A source confirms to E! News that Perry and Bloom are an "official couple," adding, "Katy likes how down to earth Orlando is. They seem to be getting serious and are an official couple. She calls him her boyfriend."

IGGI / Splash News March 2016: Mutual Politics Perry and Bloom show their support for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the "Hillary Victory Fund: I'm With Her Concert" at Radio City Music Hall, where the singer performs a set.

AKMI-GSI March 2016: London Trip Perry and Bloom visit his native England.

AKM-GSI March 2016: PDA Alert Perry and Bloom are photographed packing on some PDA at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, the area where the singer grew up.

Splash News March 2016: PDA Perry and Bloom are photographed packing on the PDA yet again during a beach day out in Malibu.

Twitter March 2016: Disneyland Date The two visit Disneyland in Southern California. A source tells E! Mews, "Orlando and Katy were very hands-on with each other during their trip to Disney. They were like little kids. It seemed like they were married the way they were acting with each other. They were holding hands and Orlando sneaked a kiss on one ride. They looked happy and in love."

FAMEFLYNET/AKM-GSI April 2016: Heating Up Aspen The two take their love to snowy Aspen.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Parker Media April 2016: Another Celebrity Event The two attend the star-studded launch of Sean Parker's Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. (There, Lady Gaga performed French singer Édith Piaf's signature song "La Vie en Rose" and fellow guest Bradley Cooper was so enamored by her performance that he cast her in A Star Is Born.)

Roger / AKM-GSI April 2016: Coachella The two show PDA at the annual music and arts festival. Also in attendance: Kerr and beau Evan Spiegel.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock May 2016: Met Gala The two attend the prestigious, star-studded fashion event but do not walk the red carpet together.

Getty Images May 2016: Drama Photos of Bloom and Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom looking cozy in Las Vegas surface, sparkling speculation about possibly infidelity on his part. Perry responds to the rumors, tweeting, "Instead of giving energy & eyeballs to dumb conspiracy, check out how cool this is." She includes a link to an article about Bloom's charity work. Selena retweets the post. A source tells E! News that "Katy has spoken to Orlando since all these pictures surfaced. They speak every day," adding, "They are still together and have no issues with each other. They communicate well about everything. Orlando explained everything to Katy, and Katy didn't look too much into the matter anyway."

Abaca Press / AKM-GSI May 2016: Cannes Trip Perry and Bloom hit up some 2016 Cannes Film Festival parties and are also seen together on a yacht. They also hang out with Kate Hudson. (who coincidentally has a similar name to Perry, whose real name is Katheryn Hudson.)

Instagram May 2016: Instagram Official Perry posts her first photo of Bloom, showing the two sprawled out on the steps of the Hotel du Cap Eden-Rock, just miles away from the epicenter of the Cannes Film Festival.

Instagram May 2016: Hanging Out With Friends During their trip to the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, the two celebrate the birthday of her friend and Bootsy Bellows owner and jewelry designer Markus Molinari at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

John Sciulli - Donato Sardella / Getty Images June 2016: GF Meets Ex Perry and Kerr run into each other backstage at the Moschino Resort 2017 fashion show in Los Angeles. An eyewitness tells E! News, "Miranda came backstage and she went straight to the makeup chairs where Katy was hanging out and she greeted Katy with a hug. They took selfies together and chatted like best friends for at least 10 minutes before Katy left."

Steve Granitz/WireImage, AP July 2016: Hi Again, John Mayer Perry and Bloom have a romantic dinner date at the Sunset Tower Hotel's Tower Bar in West Hollywood and run into her ex. He chatted with her and Bloom did not seem to mind, E! News learned.

Splash News September 2016: Her One Complaint... Perry tells Women's Wear Daily, "My boyfriend lives in Malibu and getting used to that [drive] was like, 'Are you kidding me? What kind of life is this?' There's no pop-over and I never really got used to Malibu ‘cause it's halfway to Santa Barbara, so I'm always just going to Santa Barbara then. I get the whole coming to L.A. and living by the beach thing. But it's really like, it's so far, nobody [who lives in town] is going to come see you."

Instagram September 2016: Back to Disney...the Other Disney The two vacation with his son Flynn in Disneyland Shanghai, where they ride the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, of course.

Splash News October 2016: Happy Halloween Perry dresses up as Hillary Clinton and Bloom dresses up as Donald Trump a month before the 2016 election. (Pictured; Perry and a friend as Bill Clinton.)

Instagram October 2016: Happy Birthday Katy Perry and Bloom celebrate at her '50s-themed 32nd birthday party.

Instagram November 2016: Happy Thanksgiving The two celebrate the holiday with her family and his son Flynn.

Instagram December 2016: Karaoke Fun The two attend Shannon Woodward's birthday party, where Perry rocked out to Alanis Morissette's "U Oughta Know."

Children's Hospital Los Angeles December 2016: Mr. and Mrs. Clause The two dress us as Mr. and Mrs. Clause and spread holiday cheer at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Days later, the two spend Christmas together in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Instagram December 2016: Lost in Tokyo Perry and Bloom spend the New Year's holiday in Japan.

Snapchat January 2017: Happy Birthday Orlando Perry throws Bloom a surprise 40th birthday party in Palm Springs, California.

Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage February 2017: Oscars Party Date The two attend Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party. Keeping with their tradition, they do not walk the red carpet together.

Vasquez-Max Lopes/AKM-GSI February 2017: The Breakup E! News learns that Perry and Bloom have split after about 10 months together. A source says, the two are "taking respectful, loving space at this time." Another source tells E! News, ""Katy pulled the plug. It was a few events that happened over the past few months. They both still love each other very much, though, and getting back together could happen once they have some space." A third source says the split was "mutual."

Instagram March 2017: The Breakover Perry chops her hair off.

MEGA April 2017: Same Social Circles The two attend the star-studded 40th birthday bash of jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, separately.

Getty Images June 2017: She Did What? During a Big Brother-style four-day "Witness World Wide" YouTube live stream, promoting the release of Perry's album Witness, James Corden asks the singer to rank three ex-lovers according to their sex performances, from worst to best. She ranks Bloom second.

VATICAN MEDIA FOTO/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock April 2018: Meeting the Pope During a trip to Italy, Perry and Orlando meet Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Instagram May 2018: Supporting Her Man Perry watches Bloom perform in the West End revival of Tracy Letts' Killer Joe at London's Trafalgar Studio 1.

David Fisher/Shutterstock September 2018: Red Carpet Debut The two finally walk a carpet together, at the Gala for the Global Ocean, hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco, at the Opera of Monte-Carlo.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com October 2018: Happy Birthday Again Katy The two celebrate her 34th birthday at a restaurant in West Hollywood.

Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com December 2018: She Did What? At an auction during the One Love Malibu benefit show, in support of those affected by the Woolsey wildfire, Perry bid $50,000 on a date with Bloom.

Splash News December 2018: Hawaii Trip The two vacation in Hawaii.

