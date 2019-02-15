What Makes Comedy Central's The Other Two Must-See TV

Your TV choices are endless these days, from broadcast to basic and premium to endless streaming offerings, the amount of original content is overwhelming. A lot of the shows are good, but only some of them are special, like The Other Two.

Comedy Central's new comedy from Saturday Night Live veterans Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider tells the tale of Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver), the two siblings of an overnight pop sensation named Chase Dreams (Case Walker). The cast also includes Molly Shannon as their Midwestern mom, Pat, Ken Marino as Chase's manager, Streeter, and a who's who of famous guest stars including Wanda Sykes, Hoda Kotb, Beck Bennett, Richard Kind and The Real Housewives of New York City's Tinsley Mortimer in one of the best quick gags you'll see all year.