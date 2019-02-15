21 Savage Breaks His Silence After ICE Arrest

21 Savage has spoken out in his first interview since being released from ICE detainment on bond.

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old rapper, née She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for being an "unlawfully present United Kingdom national." E! News confirmed this week that 21 Savage was released on bond from an ICE detainment center, nine days after his arrest.

In an interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis, which aired Friday on Good Morning America, 21 Savage opened up about his arrest, explaining what happened on Feb. 3 and saying that he feels he was "definitely targeted" by ICE.