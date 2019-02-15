Are the Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Love Triangles Done? Not So Fast...

Sure, Grey's Anatomy is going full speed ahead with MerLuca, but that doesn't mean it's the end of love triangles as we know it on the ABC medical drama. Grey's showrunner Krista Vernoff made sure fans know that.

"Til the end of forever there will be love triangles (and quadrangles and quintangles) on #GreysAnatomy," Vernoff tweeted in response to a viewer who asked if all the love triangles on the series are resolved.

Vernoff also teased what's to come, noting viewers will get more scenes with Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex (Justin Chambers), more interactions between Alex and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) are far from over.