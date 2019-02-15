Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Garner Finds This One Item in His House "Creepy"

Ben Affleck has taken his love for the New England Patriots to the next level...and it's kind of creeping Jennifer Garner out.

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night, the Triple Frontier actor explained to host Jimmy Kimmel that, in order to convince his son Samuel to become a Patriots fan, he had his friends do a little decorating in his room...leaving Garner a little puzzled. The Boston native recalled taking his kids to a Patriots game and explaining to them why the team is so meaningful in their lives.

"We're really excited because we're from Boston and this a big deal, and the Red Sox, and I'm giving them the whole history," Affleck shared.

But after hearing his dad talk about being from Boston, Samuel had to correct him.

"Dad, you're from Boston, I'm from L.A.," Samuel told him.