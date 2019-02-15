Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Engaged: See Her Ring

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Light the fireworks! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged.
The actor popped the question with a romantic proposal on Valentine's Day. The singer confirmed the news by sharing a picture of the shiny new sparkler on Instagram.
"Full bloom," she wrote on Friday alongside a snapshot of the couple. The picture also gave fans a close-up of Perry's ring—which appeared to have a colorful center stone, as well as several surrounding diamonds.
Her hubby-to-be also confirmed the news by sharing the same photo on his social media platform.
"Lifetimes," he wrote.
It looks like Bloom pulled off quite the romantic proposal, too. Fans could spot red, heart-shaped balloons in the background of the photo. Perry's mother, Mary Hudson, also published pictures of the big event on Facebook. The photos showed the bride-to-be cuddling with her fiancé underneath a giant heart-shaped floral arrangement.
"Look who got engaged last night," the proud mom wrote on Facebook.
Perry was certainly dressed for the occasion, too. She wore a stunning, pink gown by Alessandra Rich for the evening and accessorized her look with heart-shaped earrings.
Of course, several of their fans congratulated the duo on social media.
The two certainly had a lot to celebrate. Not only did Perry get engaged on Thursday, but she also released her new song with Zedd "365."
The happy news came shortly after Perry spoke to Paper Magazine about the idea of tying the knot again.
"I'm very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things," she told the magazine. "I mean, I was married when I was 25. I'm 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, 'One person for the rest of my life,' and I'm not so sure that that idea is for me. I'm just such a different person than I was."
The A-listers' romance was born behind the scenes. Fans first got an inkling of something brewing between the two when they were captured in photos canoodling at a Golden Globe Awards after-party in early January.
By late February, they were jetting off to Hawaii together for "a last minute kind of trip," marking one of their first as an official couple.
"Katy likes how down to earth Orlando is," a source told E! News at the time. "They seem to be getting serious and are an official couple. She calls him her boyfriend."
In the following months, the two headed off to Bloom's native England and later got hot and heavy on a grassy knoll at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, Perry's hometown. They were each other's date to stylist Jamie Schneider's wedding in Aspen in April and finished off the summer on a yacht in the land of amore—southern Italy.
By that time, Bloom already had marriage on the brain. "They are in love and happier than ever," a source told E! News in August 2016. "[Orlando] would like to get engaged to [Katy] before the year is up.
However, the two ended up calling it quits in 2017. Still, true love prevailed and they rekindled their romance later that year. Since then, the pair have kept their romance fairly private; although, fans have spotted them enjoying a few romantic getaways and red carpets.
This marks the second engagement for both of the stars. The star was previously married to comedian Russell Brand for 14 months while Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr for three years and is the father of son Flynn. Brand has since welcomed a daughter with fiancée Laura Gallacher while Kerr is married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel. Spiegel and Kerr also share a son.
Congratulations to the couple on their engagement!