Eliza Dushku Is Pregnant With Her First Child

There's a baby on board for Eliza Dushku!

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bring It On star revealed Thursday that she and husband Peter Palandjian are expecting their first child together.

Eliza confirmed the pregnancy news to Us Weekly at a special screening of her documentary Mapplethorpe in New York City, gushing, "We're just very excited. We just got married in August. It's a special year for us."

The 38-year-old actress tied the knot with Peter, who is 54 and the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, in a courtyard at the Boston Public Library on Aug. 18, 2018. One year prior, the lovebirds announced their engagement.

Dushku also shared with the outlet that she's busy preparing for her last year at Suffolk University, where she's studying holistic healing, addiction and trauma.