Tommy Lee Marries Vine Star Brittany Furlan on Valentine's Day

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 6:31 PM

Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dick clark productions

What is the best day to get married? If you're taking a page from Tommy Lee's book, it's on Valentine's Day. 

Today, the legendary musician tied-the-knot with the 32-year-old Vine star, Brittany Furlan.

"It's official," she captioned her Instagram post. "We're married!!! MR & MRS LEE YAHOOOOOOOO."

It didn't take long for the Mötley Crüe rock star to share the exciting news with his followers, writing, "Holy shitballs!!!! We did it!!!!"

Sadly, photos of the actual wedding ceremony haven't been posted. Instead, Mrs. Lee shared an adorable picture of their pups dressed as the bride and groom.

She did, however, share sweet messages from friends on her Instagram Stories. Many sent the two lovebirds well wishes, saying, "The real #royalwedding. Happy Valentine's Day & blessings to you both on your wedding day."

Another wrote, "So happy for you two. May all your ups and downs come only in the bedroom."

Tommy Lee Is Engaged to Vine Star Brittany Furlan

While many would consider this the most romantic day to walk down the aisle, Valentine's Day holds an even more special meaning for the newlyweds.

Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan, Dogs

Instagram

Last Valentine's Day, the 56-year-old musician popped the big question to the Vine star.

"Well this certainly beats chocolates," Brittany captioned her Instagram video, where she showed off her massive diamond engagement ring.

"Say hello to future Mrs. Lee."

It looks like this V-Day also "beats chocolates," considering the couple is finally married!

This is Tommy's fourth wedding. He was previously married to Elaine Bergen from 1984 to 1985, Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993 and Pamela Anderson from 1995-1998. He and Anderson share two sons, Brandon, 22, and Dylan, 21.

The musician was also engaged to Sofia Toufa in 2014, but they split in 2016.

Congrats to the newlyweds!

