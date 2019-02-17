Top Shiny Hair Products—Ranked

It's amazing how a fresh blowout or any special attention paid to our hair, really, can affect our mood.

Even if you're running late and still in your pajamas—if your hair is looking fierce, you're good. That's why we're drawing our focus to an often forgotten, but extremely impactful, hair product: shine spray.

If you've ever used it before you know how much of a difference a few spritzes before you head out the door can make. But not all shine sprays are created equal. We've tested 'em all and trust us when we tell you that you can't go wrong with any of these 10.