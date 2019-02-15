Brie Bella Comes Down With a Serious Case of "Mom Guilt" on Total Bellas

No one likes a guilty conscience! Especially not this kind.

In this clip from Sunday's new Total Bellas, WWE's beloved pair of butt-kicking twins hit the gym to prepare for the next leg of their joint wrestling comeback. After meeting up with Daniel Bryan for a training, Nikki Bella is ready to jump into the ring right away. But it's clear Brie Bella has something else on her mind.

"This whole run has been...it's been very difficult," Bryan tells Nikki, gesturing to a very sullen-looking Brie sitting beside him. "As parents, it's just very, very stressful."

In 2017, Brie and Bryan temporarily hung up their respective wrestling uniforms following the birth of their first daughter Birdie. Now, with their WWE careers taking off again, both halves of the couple are learning to manage professional commitments in addition to newly urgent personal ones.