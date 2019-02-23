The Oscars Are for Lovers: A Look Back at Our Favorite Former Couples at the Legendary Award Show

by Johnni Macke | Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 5:00 AM

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gisele Bundchen, Heidi Klum, Seal, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Oscars Couples

WireImage; ZUMAPress.com; Getty Images

Getting an invite to the Oscars is an honor like no other. Getting nominated for an actual Academy Award is an even bigger deal, but being one of the hottest couples on the red carpet for the big show is our favorite type of honor.

While technically power couples don't get awards for looking gorgeous with their significant other, they do give fans all the feels and make them believe in love and shoot for a similar romance in their own lives.

Over the years, the Academy Awards have named iconic movies and actors the best of the best in the film industry, but even an Oscar win doesn't mean ones relationship will last forever...sadly.

In fact, there are a lot of seemingly perfect couples who have stepped out at the prestigious award show throughout its history that have given us couple goals that are no longer together. It's sad to say the least, but we still love them and live for their red carpet moments of Oscars past.

The 2019 Oscars Class Photo Is Here: See the Star-Studded Pics From Years Past

Couples like Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen for example were so freaking good looking back in the day and their red carpet photos are too fierce to not want to look back at.

What about the days of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt? Or, perhaps you'll forever ship Jude Law and Sienna Miller or Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr. who were so stinking cute together once upon a time.

While we are happy for all of the celebs that have broken up and found love again or are standing strong as a solo red carpet goer these days, we just can't stop thinking about yesteryear.

35 Former Couples Who Always Rocked the Oscars Red Carpet

To get in the mood for the 91st Academy Awards this Sunday, why not get in on our journey to the past by looking at some of the most iconic and beloved couples in Hollywood when they walked the Oscars red carpet together?

You know you want to!

We still have a few of these couple photos hanging at our desks for style and relationship inspiration, so you're not alone in forever shipping these stars.

Plus, who says you have to stay together to be a legendary power couple? No one!

Sarah Jessica Parker, Robert Downey Jr., Oscar Couples

Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker & Robert Downey Jr.

The Sex and the City alum dated the Iron Man star from 1984 (when they were only 18 years old) to 1991 and based on these Oscars looks they totally embraced '80s fashions.

Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, Oscars Chic, Oscars Couples

S. Granitz/WireImage

Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise

Before Nicole Kidman married Keith Urban and became an Australian power couple with her man, she was married to Tom Cruise. Here they are at the 1991 Oscars.

Julia Roberts, Benjamin Bratt, Oscars Couples

William Conran - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Julia Roberts & Benjamin Bratt

No these two weren't the stars of an epic rom-com—which we would totally watch for the record—they were a couple in the late '90s for nearly four years and they were stunning together.

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, 2013 Oscars, Oscars chic, Oscars Couples

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck

Ben and Jen forever! For more than 10 years, we grew accustomed to seeing these two on carpets together and winning at life, and even though they are no longer married we will always love them.

Heidi Klum, Seal, Oscars Couples

Alain Benainous/ZUMAPress.com

Heidi Klum & Seal

From 2005 to 2014 the supermodel and singer were the hottest couple to spot out and about and we still love seeing photos of them during their glory days as a married couple.

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston, 2015 Academy Awards, Oscars Couples

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Justin Theroux & Jennifer Aniston

In 2015, the then-married couple of Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attended the Oscars and they were glowing. Sadly, the couple split in 2017.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gisele Bundchen, Oscars Couples

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio & Gisele Bündchen

Remember when the Titanic star only dated models? We know that's still his game, but from 1999 to 2005, Leonardo DiCaprio was all about one supermodel...Gisele Bündchen. Clearly, Bündchen bounced back after their split landing Tom Brady and eventually marrying him in 2009, but this couple was relationship goals back in the day.

Hugh Grant, Elizabeth Hurley, Oscars Couples

Jim Smeal/WireImage

Hugh Grant & Elizabeth Hurley

For 11 years, these two Brits were the hottest couple around and despite their eventual breakup in 2000, the hunky Hugh Grant and gorgeous Elizabeth Hurley remain friends to this day. 

Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Oscar Chic, Oscars Couples

Ron Galella/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe

Even though these two lovebirds divorced in 2007 after tying the knot in 1999, they were always the couple to watch when it came to award season. Just look at how cute they were together.

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Oscars Couples

Dennis Van Tine/UPPA/ZUMAPRESS.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes

Who doesn't remember the days of TomKat?! The couple was married from 2006 to 2012 and share daughter Suri together and even though they didn't last they were pretty picture perfect.

Anne Heche, Ellen DeGeneres, Oscar Couples

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Anne Heche & Ellen DeGeneres

It seems like Ellen DeGeneres has always been a part of a power couple, even before she met her wife Portia de Rossi. Back in 1997, she met Anne Heche and they remained a strong unit and a symbol for gay Hollywood for about three and a half years.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Oscars Chic, Oscars Couples

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie always made a statement whenever they stepped out together, so we definitely still miss their red carpet photo ops and gossip-filled romance four years after they got divorced.

Heath Ledger, Michelle Williams, Oscars Chic, Oscars Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Heath Ledger & Michelle Williams

After meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain in 2005, Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams started one of the greatest love stories in Hollywood and even though they separated just months before he died in 2008, fans continue to look back at these two as a great romance that was cut short.

Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Oscars Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens & Zac Efron

Yes, the High School Musical co-stars and former couple did attend the Oscars together. It was back in 2009 and as you can see they looked flawless together.

Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, Oscars Couples

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Patricia Arquette & Nicholas Cage

These two are definitely a blast from the past. After meeting when Patricia Arquette was only 18, Nicholas Cage  proposed to her then and there but it wasn't until she was 27 years old in 1995 that they actually tied the knot. They later divorced in 2001, but we will never forget their romance.

Billy Bob Thornton, Laura Dern, Oscars Couples

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect via Getty Images

Billy Bob Thornton & Laura Dern

Yes, Billy Bob Thornton and Laura Dern were once engaged and yes, Dern has always looked this fierce on the red carpet.

Diane Kruger, Joshua Jackson, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Oscars Couples

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Diane Kruger & Joshua Jackson

We're still not over this breakup, even though it happened in 2016 and Diane Kruger now has a baby with Norman Reedus. There was just something about Kruger and Joshua Jackson that we will forever ship.

Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, Oscars Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Marc Anthony & Jennifer Lopez

The saucy duo was married for 10 years and let's be honest, they never disappointed when it came to award season or making us envious of their sweet romance. 

Robin Wright Penn, Sean Penn, Oscars Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Robin Wright & Sean Penn

The two actors were married for 14 years and they made their time together count. They had two kids, had great careers (as they still do) and they slayed the couple red carpet game year after year. 

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2000, Oscars Couples

Barry King/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt

We will never stop loving these two together. Sorry, they were so freaking pretty together and looking back at their old photos makes us happy. It just does!

Kate Hudson, Chris Robinson, Oscars Couples

AP Photo/Kim Johnson

Kate Hudson & Chris Robinson

OMG, we can't get over this look on Kate Hudson! Remember when she was married to rocker Chris Robinson? In addition to getting this epic throwback photo from the relationship, Hudson and Robinson share son Ryder together.

Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman, Oscars Couples

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Ethan Hawke & Uma Thurman

The Pulp Fiction star was married to Ethan Hawke from 1998 to 2005 and they made one hot couple whenever they showed up to support each other throughout their marriage.

Jude Law, Sienna Miller, Oscars Couples

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Jude Law & Sienna Miller

After starring in Alfie together back in 2004 all we wanted was for these two co-stars and lovebirds to live happily ever after, but alas, they broke up after a lot of highs and lows. The good news...we'll always have these Oscars memories.

Diane Lane, Josh Brolin, Oscars Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Diane Lane & Josh Brolin

Diane Lane and Josh Brolin are not only iconic actors in their own right, but boy were they a power couple when they were married. They were so freaking hot together.

Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon, Oscars Couples

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Matt Dillon & Cameron Diaz

Oh, so '90s! These two were the ultimate '90s couple and even though it was a short-lived romance we will have these stylish red carpet photos forever.

2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals, Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber, Oscars Couples

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Naomi Watts & Liev Schreiber

For 11 years we grew fond of this extremely good looking couple (case and point the 2016 Oscars) so when they called it quits later that year we have to admit we didn't take it well. 

Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Oscars Couples

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow

All we can say to this couple and this Oscars moment in time is yaaas!

Josh Groban, January Jones, Oscars Couples

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Josh Groban & January Jones

Looking back we're still a little stunned by this couple, but for two and a half years the singer and actress were strong, smitten and pretty darn cute together.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Oscars Chic, Oscars Couples

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

Back in the early '00s the "Jenny From the Block" singer and her Gigli co-star were everywhere. They were one hot couple and even though they never made it down the aisle they rocked many a red carpets during their two-year romance.

Hilary Swank, Chad Lowe, Oscars Couples

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hilary Swank & Chad Lowe

From 1997 to 2007, Chad Lowe was by his then-wife Hilary Swank's side as she won not one, but two Academy Awards and boy did they know how to set a red carpet on fire.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, Oscars Couples

SGranitz/WireImage

Maria Shriver & Arnold Schwarzenegger

These two were such a good looking couple for so many years. Even though they are no longer together, we still have stylish events for the exes to look forward to like their daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger's upcoming nuptials with Chris Pratt!

Michael Buble, Emily Blunt, Oscars Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Michael Bublé & Emily Blunt

No we're not punking you, the musician did date the Mary Poppins Returns star for three years and this picture proves it!

George Clooney, Stacy Keibler, Oscars Couples

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

George Clooney & Stacy Keibler

During George Clooney's many years of being a bachelor, he had some beautiful dates to the Oscars and Stacy Keibler was definitely one of his most stunning girlfriends...wouldn't you agree?

Drew Barrymore, Edward Norton, Oscars Couples

SGranitz/WireImage

Drew Barrymore & Edward Norton

Drew Barrymore has been a style star forever, so we've always loved watching her at the Academy Awards, no matter who she brings as her date.

Melanie Griffith, Antonio Banderas, Tattoo, Oscars Couples

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Melanie Griffith & Antonio Banderas

Getting "Antonio" tattooed on her arm with a giant heart around it pretty much sums up Melanie Griffith's almost 20-year marriage to Antonio Banderas. They were always a treat to watch at the Oscars, so their split in 2015 was a heart breaker...get it?!

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

