Pete Davidson Joked He's the Next Kevin Federline Before Splitting From Ariana Grande

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 1:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Getty Images

Pete Davidson was this close to being the next Kevin Federline.

It was only a few months ago that the Saturday Night Live star was set to marry pop star Ariana Grande. Unfortunately, the lovebirds called off their short-lived engagement in October, but before that Pete was imagining his life as the future Mr. Grande. 

In a YouTube video called "What the Fit" with comedian Kevin Hart, which was filmed before his split from Ariana, Pete and Kevin help a family move out of their home. When Davidson meets one of the family members, she exclaims, "Oh my God, you're engaged to Ariana Grande."

"Yes, I am. I'm Mr. Grande. It's me, the new Kevin Federline," Pete jokes, referencing Britney Spears' marriage to her former backup dancer. 

After the family and their new "movers" get acquainted, the two comedians get started on packing. However, there is a bit of a problem: Pete is deathly allergic to dogs.

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Like the trooper he is, the SNL star continues packing despite the fact that there are two dogs wandering around him. 

Eventually, the signs of an impending asthma attack begin to kick in and Davidson is forced to wear an oxygen mask while Kevin finishes up the packing. Luckily, Pete is totally okay with kicking his feet up as a paramedic cares for him. At one point, the first responder asks what his last name is and Pete jokes, "My real last name is Grande, but I go by Davidson."

Even though he and Ariana are no longer together, the jokes have not let up. Since their breakup, Pete has often used his ill-fated relationship as an inspiration for his comedy sets. Awhile back Pete quipped to his show audience, "Here's the thing about the breakup song. Usually breakup songs you know who it's about but you don't really know. That G named all of us. Bam. She named all of us. And then, tells us, yeah, he has a big dick."

Some men might be flattered by her description, but Davidson says it is a curse. Apparently, this sets, erm, certain expectations. 

It's nice to hear that he still has a good sense of humor!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Ariana Grande , Kevin Hart , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood Leaves Event Early After Being "Touched Inappropriately"

House Hunters

Is HGTV Making a Big Change to House Hunters?

Celebrity Big Brother, Tamar Braxton

Tamar Braxton Reacts to Becoming a Meme On the Way to Celebrity Big Brother Win

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

The Symbolic Meaning Behind Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born Tattoo

ESC: Golden Globe Awards 2018, After Parties, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Get Candid About Their Love Lives

Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

You Have to See the Justin Bieber Photo on Hailey Baldwin's Phone

Gabrielle Union, Brandy

Gabrielle Union Calls Out Commenter for Confusing Her With Brandy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.