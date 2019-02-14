How Alexis Ohanian Puts Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia First

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 14, 2019 11:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Listen up men, your new love guru is Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian.

The 35-year-old Reddit and Initialized Capital co-founder gushes about his tennis star wife of more than a year and their 1-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., aka Olympia, in an essay he wrote for Glamour, published on Thursday, Valentine's Day.

Calling Serena the "GMOAT" (greatest mom of all time), Alexis writes about how important it is to "show up" and "be supportive" of your significant other. He talks about a heartwarming Sunday tradition of making pancake breakfasts and spending time with his family. He also describes the difficulties of being physically apart—his and Serena's careers require them to travel a lot, even internationally.

"Comparing calendars isn't romantic, but at the start of every year, Serena and I map out our schedules so ideally there isn't more than a week that we go without seeing each other," he writes. "I brought Google Calendar into her world so we could see each other's schedules at any time, which would also make it easier to plan an impromptu call if we're away from each other—a day without FaceTime is rough when you've been away from each other for two weeks."

Photos

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's Cutest Moments

"My understanding of showing up and being present for my wife was taken to a whole new level when Olympia was born," he continues. "I was able to take 16 weeks of paid leave from Reddit, and it was one of the most important decisions I've made."

He added, "And it was perhaps even more meaningful to be there for my wife and to adjust to this new life we created together—especially after all the complications she had during and after the birth."

Alexis writes that after he returned from paternity leave, he also made sure to set aside time to be with their daughter, even if it means bringing her to work.

"When Serena has an intense day of training or a photo shoot, I'll spend the day with Olympia," he said. "I'm fortunate to be my own boss, which comes with the freedoms of doing things like bringing my daughter into the office, or working remotely from virtually anywhere Serena competes. My partners at Initialized are used to seeing Olympia jump on camera—along with Qai Qai—or hearing her babbling on a call. I tell them with pride, 'Olympia's at work today!'"

Meanwhile, Alexis continues to support Serena with regard to her tennis career, saying that sometimes it "really does have to come first."

"I'm far from perfect, but I try to get behind her and let her know I'm there for her and our daughter, no matter what," he writes.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Family , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples , Celeb Kids , Valentine's Day

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gabrielle Union, Brandy

Gabrielle Union Calls Out Commenter for Confusing Her With Brandy

Demi Lovato, Henri Levy

Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Henry Levy Delivers Valentine's Day Message to His "Beautiful Soul"

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Cole Sprouse Says He and Lili Reinhart Don't Hide Relationship: See Their Valentine's Day Tributes

Mariah Carey, Chainsmokers

LOL! Mariah Carey Confused The Chainsmokers for One Direction

Rebel Wilson

Watch Rebel Wilson Introduce Kids to Tinder Just Before Valentine's Day

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams and More Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2019

Jussie Smollett's First Interview Since Attack: "I'm Not Weak"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.